Adirondack Thunder Lift Mask Mandates for Fans

February 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - Effective today, February 10, 2022, masks are no longer required for guests who are attending an Adirondack Thunder game at Cool Insuring Arena. However, it is still recommended that unvaccinated guests still wear a face mask. This announcement comes after the updated New York State mandates.

"Ever since the pandemic started, we have followed local and state guidelines, and is very important to us to continue to do so," Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "These guidances allow us to remain open and keep hockey in Glens Falls. It is a group effort and we thank everyone who has helped us get back to this point."

The Thunder return to home ice to face the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, February 18th at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.