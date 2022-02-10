Americans Get the Extra Point with Overtime Victory

Spencer Asuchak of the Allen Americans

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime on Wednesday night by a score of 4-3 in front of an announced crowd of 5,496 in Allen.

Spencer Asuchak had his best game of the season scoring two times. He gave the Americans the lead 1:42 into the second frame scoring his first of the night, and 13th of the season from Jackson Leppard and Chad Costello. He saved his best for last, netting the game winner in overtime at 4:11 of the extra session scoring number 14 of the year and giving the Americans their first win over Kansas City this season.

"We were the better team on Wednesday night," said Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We never felt like we were going to lose this game. Combs (Jack) got us to even, and at that point the talk on the bench was, finish the job. I was in a great position in front of the goal and able to put it in the back of the net. We needed this win."

JD Dudek had the other goal for the Americans, his third of the season. Eric Roy returned to the Allen lineup and logged twenty-three minutes of ice time. Kansas City won the faceoff battle 30-to-29.

Antoine Bibeau returned from Charlotte to get the win. He improved to 7-2-1 on the season. Jackson Leppard failed to score and saw his four-game goal streak come to an end.

Game 2 of the three-in-three in Allen is on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

