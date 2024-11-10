Tahoe Defeats Utah 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Tahoe Knight Monsters got 1 goal and 3 assists from Sloan Stanick and Simon Pinard had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead them to a 6-2 Sunday afternoon victory over the Utah Grizzlies at Maverik Center.

Utah's Dylan Fitze scored the game's first goal 4:24 into the first period. Tahoe's Jett Jones tied the game 11:26 in. 1 minute 27 seconds later Patrick Newell scored on the power play to give the Knight Monsters a 2-1 lead. Tahoe extended the lead 3:37 into the second period as Pinard scored on the power play to make it a 3-1 game. Stanick got Tahoe's fourth goal 10:16 into the second frame. Utah's Kade Jensen scored his second goal of the season 17:09 in with Cole Gallant and Briley Wood picking up the assists. Tahoe led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Tahoe scored 2 unanswered goals in the third period as Pinard scored his second of the night 3:15 in and Cal Kiefiuk scored his first pro goal 12:11 in. Tahoe scored two goals in each of the three periods as they earned their first road victory in franchise history.

Tahoe went 2 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 1.

Both goaltenders were making their second professional starts. Tahoe's Justin Robbins saved 25 of 27 to earn his first pro win. Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 29 of 35.

The Grizzlies begin a seven game road trip on Wednesday morning at Allen. Face-off is at 9:35 am mountain time. The next Grizzlies home game is on Wednesday, November 27 vs Indy at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Sloan Stanick (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +2, 5 shots.

2. Simon Pinard (Tahoe) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

3. Bear Hughes (Tahoe) - 2 assists.

