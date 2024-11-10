Admirals Fall to Worcester in OT, Gain 6 of 8 Points on Roadtrip

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester, MA - In the concluding contest of their four-game road trip, the Norfolk Admirals faced off against the Worcester Railers for another encounter this season. The game necessitated overtime, during which the Railers secured an additional point and triumphed over the Admirals with a 4-3 victory on Sunday.

Joe Cannata was selected as the starting goalkeeper for his fifth appearance, completing the contest with 33 saves out of 37 shots faced.

The Admirals quickly established a lead as Carson Musser successfully executed a shot from the slot, providing Norfolk with a 1-0 advantage just three minutes into the contest. The sequence in front of the net was characterized by significant activity, culminating in Musser's third goal of the season.

Five minutes later, Worcester equalized the game at 1-1 when Ryan Verrier capitalized on a rebound, thus shifting momentum toward their side. Later in the period, the Railers secured their first lead of the contest as Griffin Loughran delivered a precise shot past Cannata, resulting in consecutive goals for Worcester.

With less than three minutes remaining in the period, Connor Fedorek equalized once more at 2-2, executing a backhanded shot off a rebound that found its way into the net. This goal marked his second of the season to date. The Railers outshot Norfolk during this period, 15-12, maintaining a tie at two goals a piece.

The next goal did not occur until eight minutes into the second period when Josh McDougall scored his second goal of the year. Following an initial shot from Stepan Timofeyev, McDougall persistently struck the puck, ultimately scoring the go-ahead goal for Norfolk. Merely 44 seconds later, Anthony Repaci leveled the score again with a breakaway goal, thereby undermining the momentum that the Admirals had recently obtained.

Throughout the middle period, Worcester continued to hold the advantage in shots on goal, narrowly outshooting Norfolk 10-8, with the score remaining tied at three goals after 40 minutes of play.

The third period presented significant opportunities for Norfolk to potentially regain their advantage, as they entered a power play that transitioned into a 5-on-3 advantage. However, the team struggled to establish any rhythm in their special teams, resulting in the score remaining tied. The pace of play on the ice noticeably diminished during the final twenty minutes, although both teams maintained a competitive level of performance.

The contest could not be resolved within the standard sixty minutes, necessitating an overtime period. Merely thirty-eight seconds into overtime, Repaci successfully converted his shot, thereby securing the victory for the Railers. As a result, Norfolk achieved six out of a possible eight points during their four-game road trip.

1. WOR - A. Repaci (2 goals, OT GWG, +2)

2. WOR - G. Loughran (1 goal, +2)

3. NOR - C. Musser (1 goal, 2 assists, +1)

What's Next

Norfolk had concluded their four-game road trip and will return home to prepare for the Toledo Walleye, who are scheduled to travel to Norfolk Scope for two contests this weekend. The puck drop for the game on Friday evening is set for 7:05 p.m.

