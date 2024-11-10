K-Wings Fall to Toledo at Home Sunday

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-4-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fought hard but ultimately fell to the Toledo Walleye (7-2-1-0), 5-3, at Wings Event Center Sunday.

Toledo scored first at the 3:25 mark of the opening period.

Ben Berard (4) scored the equalizer for Kalamazoo at the 13:51 mark. Collin Saccoman (4) brought the puck over the blue line and found Adam Tisdale (1) coming down the left circle, who picked up his first pro point as he gave it to Berard skating down the slot to fire a wrister top-left for the goal.

The Walleye scored three goals in the second period at the 23-second, 6:28 and 12:36 marks to take the 4-1 lead.

Saccoman (1) scored just before the buzzer to end the second period to pull back within two. The captain's last-second ricochet goal from the right corner was assisted by Ryan Cox (3) and Ryan Naumovski (2).

Toledo scored on the power play at the 2:34 mark of the third to make it 5-2.

Berard (5) notched his second goal of the game just 50 seconds later as Cox (4) found him streaking behind the Walleye defense and he snuck it inside the right post for the goal. Naumovski (3) earned the secondary assist.

Logan Neaton (0-1-0-0) made his professional debut in net for Kalamazoo, stopping 31 of 36 shots faced in defeat.

Kalamazoo heads back on the road to face the Cincinnati Cyclones (0-6-2-0) at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Bank Center.

The K-Wings' Super Hero Night is coming up this Saturday, Nov. 16 against the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. You won't want to miss the vibes and in-arena games we have planned, and Deadpool will also be in the building!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.