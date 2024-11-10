Knight Monsters Dominate Utah in Series Finale for First Road Win in Franchise History

After falling apart late in the third period on Saturday night in Utah, the Tahoe Knight Monsters responded in a big way Sunday with a 6-2 domination over the Grizzlies.

Sloan Stanick tallied four points, Simon Pinard scored twice, and netminder Justin Robbins tallied his first professional win to lead Tahoe to their first road victory in franchise history.

Utah struck first in the game, with Dylan Fitze taking a cross-ice feed from Craig Armstrong and roofing it past Robbins on the weak side. It's just the second time all season Tahoe has not scored first.

The Grizzlies controlled play for the first ten minutes of the first, but Tahoe would retaliate with eight and a half minutes left. Jett Jones scored his third goal in the last three games right off of a Jake McGrew faceoff win, and it was a much-needed spark after an ugly first period up to that point.

Tahoe took the lead with a power play goal minutes later, as Patrick Newell potted a rebound for his first goal of the season. It was the first power play of the series for Tahoe, and they capitalized on it when they needed to.

The action didn't stop in the second period, as the Knight Monsters scored just under four minutes in. While on the power play, Simon Pinard took a great pass from Sloan Stanick and sent a missile through the five-hole to extend the Tahoe lead.

And Stanick struck seven minutes after that, taking a rebound from his own shot and roofing it top-shelf to make it 4-1. Utah would add one goal in the final minutes of the frame to make it 4-2, setting up a thrilling finish in the third.

Pinard found the back of the net again just over three minutes into the final frame off a beautiful give-and-go from Bear Hughes. It was his first multi-goal performance of the season.

The final goal for Tahoe was scored by Cal Kiefiuk, his first goal as a Knight Monster and in the ECHL.

Overall, Tahoe outshot Utah 33-24, and completely dominated on special teams as well. This was one of the most complete games the Knight Monsters have played all season long.

Tahoe next returns home to start a series with the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday at 7 pm at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

