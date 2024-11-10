Kansas City Mavericks Drop Series Finale to Rapid City Rush in 5-2 Loss

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (6-2-1) battled the Rapid City Rush (1-6-3) on Saturday night in Rapid City but fell short in a hard-fought game, ending in a 5-2 loss. Despite a 34-22 advantage in shots on goal, the Mavericks couldn't convert enough chances to secure the win.

The Mavericks opened strong, with Casey Carreau scoring at 2:50, assisted by Bradley Schoonbaert and Jackson Berezowski. This marked Carreau's second goal in as many games. At 6:22, Landon McCallum doubled the Mavericks' lead with assists from Cam Morrison and Jake McLaughlin, giving Kansas City a 2-0 edge. Rapid City responded quickly, leveling the game with back-to-back goals-Trevor Janicke struck at 7:52, assisted by Simon Boyko and Charles Martin, followed by Chaz Smedsrud at 8:37, tying it at 2-2.

In the second period, the Rush claimed the lead with a late goal from Billy Constantinou at 19:02, assisted by Brady Pouteau. The Mavericks put up 17 shots in the period but couldn't find the back of the net.

The Rush added two more goals in the final moments of the game. At 19:17, a misplayed puck found its way into the Mavericks' own net, extending Rapid City's lead to 4-2. Rapid City's Connor Mylymok secured the final goal at 19:56, with assists from Mason McCarty and Parker Bowman, bringing the score to 5-2.

Mavericks goaltender Victor Ostman finished with 17 saves in his second consecutive start.

The Mavericks aim to bounce back as they return to Kansas City to face the Iowa Heartlanders on Tuesday, November 12, with a 10:35 a.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.