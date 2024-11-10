Buhl, Fitze and Company Leads Utah to a 6-4 Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Cameron Buhl scored two goals in the third period, including the game winner 14:20 in as the Utah Grizzlies earned a hard fought 6-4 victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Tahoe scored first as Jett Jones converted on a rebound 1:50 into the contest. It was the first road goal in Knight Monsters team history. Utah's Luke Manning tied it up as he scored from the left wing 3:50 in. Later in the period Bryan Yoon scored 15:25 in from the right point to give Utah a 2-1 lead. 78 seconds later Reed Lebster scored on a centering pass from James Shearer to extend Utah's lead to 3-1.

Tahoe scored two unanswered second period goals to tie the game 3-3 after 40 minutes of play. Troy Loggins scored unassisted 5:13 in. Nate Kallen tied it up 10:50 in.

Early in the third period Tahoe's Adam Robbins scored on an odd man rush for his first pro goal 4:47 in to give the Knight Monsters a 4-3 lead. Cameron Buhl took over the game as he tied it up 10:26 in and just under four minutes later Buhl gave Utah a 5-4 lead. Both of Buhl's goals were assisted by Dylan Fitze, who put the game away with an empty net goal with 59 seconds left.

Utah outshot Tahoe 35 to 34. Adam Scheel got the victory in net as he stopped 30 of 34. Tahoe's Dylan Myskiw saved 29 of 34 in his professional debut.

Derek Daschke and Mick Messner each had 2 assists for Utah in the win. Utah has been a high scoring team at home as they have 15 goals in three home games so far this season.

3 stars

1. Cameron Buhl (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.

2. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2, 1 shot.

3. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 2 shots.

