Hawkins Hat Trick Leads Walleye to a Win in Kalamazoo
November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center in the Sunday Matinee with a final score of 5-3.
How it Happened:
Leading the attack for the Fish was the same as last night, Carson Bantle, Sam Craggs, and Brandon Kruse. The two defenders had a switch up with Chaz Reddekopp and Colin Swoyer starting today. Jan Bednar is back in net for Sunday's matchup.
Early in the first, the Walleye started off strong with a Brandon Hawkins goal from Tyler Spezia at 3:25 to get on the board first.
Kalamazoo responded at 13:51 to tie the game going into the second period.
Toledo took no time to respond in the second when 23 seconds in, former Kalamazoo captain, Chaz Reddekopp took the lead against his former team with Brandon Kruse assisting the goal.
Brandon Hawkins tallied his second of the night at 6:28 to give the Fish a two-goal lead. Not long after, rookie Carson Bantle scored his third goal of the season with a beauty of an assist from Sam Craggs and Brandon Kruse to make the game 4-1.
Kalamazoo scored with 1 second remaining on the clock on a 4-4 and headed into the 3rd period trailing 4-2.
Toledo began the period on a man-advantage after a 5-minute major penalty on Max Humitz. The Walleye extended their lead at 2:34 with a 3rd goal by Brandon Hawkins, completing the Hat Trick!
Kalamazoo responded just over a minute later at 3:24 with a goal from Ben Berard, making the game 5-3.
The Fish held off the K-Wings and secured the win in Kalamazoo with a final score of 5-3.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - B. Hawkins (3G)
2. TOL - C. Bantle (1G)
3. TOL - T. Spezia (3A)
What's Next:
The Walleye travel back to Toledo for a Wednesday morning matchup against the Indy Fuel on November 13 for School Education Day. Puck drop is set for 10:35 a.m.
