Americans Blanked by Tulsa

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night as they were shutout by the Tulsa Oilers 4-0 at CUTX Event Center, in front of a packed house of 6,275 in Allen.

The Oilers did all their damage in the opening period, scoring three times. Two of the three goals were scored by Oilers forward Sasha Pastujov (6,7), as the Americans dug themselves a huge hole early. The Oilers put up a season-high 24 shots in the opening frame. The most against Allen in a single period this year topping Wichita's 22 shots last night in the second period.

Allen netminder Anson Thornton kept the Americans in the game stopping 42 of 45 Tulsa shots. It marked the second night in a row an Americans goaltender stopped 40-plus attempts from the opposition. Dylan Wells stopped 45 shots on Friday night in a 4-2 win over Wichita.

Allen was blanked on the power play going 0-for-4, while the Oilers scored two times with the man advantage going 2-for-3.

Saturday night's home loss marked the fourth time this season the Americans dropped a home game. The Americans remain winless at CUTX Event Center this season. In three of the four Allen home losses, the Americans have been shutout.

The Americans are off until Wednesday morning when they host the Utah Grizzlies at 10:30 AM.

They Said It:

Spencer Asucha k- "It was disappointing to get shutout at home in front of a great crowd. They kept the energy going in the building on a night that we couldn't get our offense on track."

Three Stars:

1. TUL - S. Pastujov

2. TUL - A. Lucas

3. TUL - T. Poulsen

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.