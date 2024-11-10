Fuel Split Series in Reading with 3-0 Win

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel celebrate a goal against the Reading Royals

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel celebrate a goal against the Reading Royals(Indy Fuel)

READING - The Fuel finished the weekend series in Reading against the Royals. Peyton Jones would find himself securing his second shutout of the season as the Fuel pulled away in the third period to win 3-0.

1ST PERIOD

The first action of the game came when Reading committed the first minor penalty at 4:03. The Fuel's power play was unsuccessful, along with two other unsuccessful power plays this period, one by each team.

The Fuel were outshot in the period 8 to 4.

2ND PERIOD

The middle frame was more of the same as nobody could find the back of the net. Peyton Jones and Parker GaHagen continued to post zeroes on the scoreboard.

There were no penalties committed in this period by either side and the Fuel outshot the Royals in this period 9 to 8.

3RD PERIOD

The game stayed quiet until the 8:42 mark when Ty Farmer took it through the entire defense and scored a backhanded goal, the first of the game and his first of the season.

Cam Hausinger would tack on another during the lone Fuel power play of the period at 12:05 and Brandon Saigeon would finish the game on an empty netter at 18:15.

Saigeon would end the game with three points (two assists, one goal) and Peyton Jones would get his second win and second shutout of the season.

The Royals outshot the Fuel 23 to 20 in the game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.