Knight Monsters' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 6-4 Loss

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

In their first road game in franchise history, the Tahoe Knight Monsters staged a valiant comeback against the Utah Grizzlies, only to fall apart late en route to a 6-4 loss at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Jett Jones scored under two minutes in, and Nate Kallen and Adam Robbins both scored their first goals of the season, but it wasn't enough against a dominant Utah surge that featured three goals in the first and third periods.

After Jones' first period strike, the Grizzlies notched three straight goals against new Tahoe netminder Dylan Myskiw, who was making his first career pro start.

The Knight Monsters would dominate the second period however, with Troy Loggins scoring on a breakaway and Kallen ripping a wrister from the slot to tie, and Myskiw stopping all 12 shots he saw.

Entering the third period tied at three, it was Adam Robbins who put Tahoe up with a missile of a wrist shot in transition. It was his first goal of the season, and first of his professional career.

But after that, things fell apart for the Knight Monsters.

Cameron Buhl scored two goals in under four minutes to both tie the game and take the lead, and then Dylan Fitze tacked on an empty-netter to seal the deal.

Tahoe next finishes the series against Utah on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. They will return home next week to host the Tulsa Oilers in a three-game set at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

