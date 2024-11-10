Rush Scores Five Unanswered to Secure First Win

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Garrett Klotz battles Kansas City Mavericks' Daniel Amesbury

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Garrett Klotz battles Kansas City Mavericks' Daniel Amesbury(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- In front of a packed house on Veterans Appreciation Night, the Rapid City Rush rallied for its first victory of the season, a 5-2 triumph over the Kansas City Mavericks at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday.

The game began the same way as the prior two: a 2-0 Mavericks lead. However, the Rush used its power play prowess to make the deficit short-lived. After two quick Kansas City penalties, Trevor Janicke capitalized on a net-front scramble to score at 5-on-3. On the ensuing 5-on-4 power play, Chaz Smedsrud banged home a loose puck to tie the game.

Late in the second period, Billy Constantinou raced out of the penalty box and up the ice. After tipping a breakout pass, the defenseman forechecked goaltender Victor Ostman, who wandered out of the net. Ostman misplayed the puck, allowing Constantinou to strip him of possession and walk it into the open net for a 3-2 lead.

Rapid City fended off numerous third period shots from Kansas City and held the Mavericks at bay down the stretch. Smedsrud recorded an empty net goal to give the Rush insurance, then Connor Mylymok scored with three seconds remaining to finish off the scoring.

The Rush's power play continued to star throughout the three-game series. With three more power play goals on Saturday, Rapid City connected six times in the series while allowing just one.

Not to be overlooked was Garrett Klotz's emphatic welcome back to the ice. In the second period, Klotz squared off with Daniel Amesbury- Kansas City's heavyweight fighter- and knocked him down, much to the delight of the 4,917 in attendance.

Matt Radomsky picked up the win in net with a sparkling 32-for-34 performance which also earned him first star of the game. The Winnipeg, Man. native lowered his goals-against average to 2.77.

Next game: Wednesday, November 13 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at The Monument Ice Arena! November 23rd is Star Wars Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.