Repaci Reigns Supreme in 4-3 Overtime Win over Norfolk

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (5-3-0-0 10pts) beat the Norfolk Admirals (6-2-3-0, 15pts), on Sunday by a final score of 4-3 in front of a crowd of 2,539 at the DCU Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center taking on the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, November 13th at 10:05 a.m. EST.

It was Norfolk who scored first tonight when Carson Musser (1-2-3) scored just under three minutes into the game. The Railers then scored back to back goals, coming from Ryan Verrier (1-0-1) and Griffin Loughran (1-0-1). Norfolk finished the first period scoring when Connor Fedorek (1-0-1) tied the game at 2-2. Norfolk retook the lead in the second with a goal from Josh McDougall (1-1-2). The Railers tied it back up less than a minute later when Anthony Repaci (2-0-2) cashed in. The third period was scoreless ending regulation tied up at 3-3. It was Repaci who scored the game winner 38 seconds into overtime sealing the 4-3 win for Worcester.

Norfolk jumped out to an early 1-0 lead tonight. Carson Musser (3rd) squared up and ripped one by the glove of Worcester's John Muse just 2:43 into the first. Later in the first Ryan Verrier (1st) found the back of the net to tie the game 1-1 7:30 into the first. Griffin Loughran (2nd) later made it 2-1 Worcester when he scored just after their power play expired. Norfolk tied it up at 2-2 with just under three minutes left in the first with a goal from Connor Fedorek (2nd). Worcester outshot Norfolk 15-12.

Norfolk took back the lead to start the scoring in the second period. They made the score 3-2 in the second when Josh McDougall (2nd) scored on the powerplay 8:09 into the period. Not even a minute later Anthony Repaci (6th) got free on a

breakaway and cashed in to tie the game back up at 3-3. Shots favored Worcester 11-8.

The Admirals had a chance to regain the lead midway through the third when they had a 5-on-3 powerplay, but the Railers penalty kill held strong. The Railers killed 35 seconds of 5-on-3, and then successfully killed the remaining 1:25 of Norfolk power play time. Neither team would find the back of the net before the end of regulation. Worcester outshot Norfolk 10-7.

It took less than a minute for Anthony Repaci (7th) to seal this one in overtime. As he skated in on the net and buried the overtime winner just 38 seconds into overtime. Shots were even 1-1 in overtime and favored Worcester 37-28 overall.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Carson Musser (1-2-3, +1, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Griffin Loughran (1-0-1, +2, 2 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Repaci (2-0-2, GWG, +2, 4 shots)... Final shots favored Worcester 37-28... Joe Cannata (2-1-1) made 37 saves on 33 shots for Norfolk... John Muse (1-1-0) made 25 saves on 28 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Norfolk went 1-for-4... Cole Crowder (DNP), Brenden Rons (DNP), Anthony Callin (IR), JD Dudek (IR), and Ryan Dickinson (DNP), did not dress for Worcester... With his overtime game winner Anthony Repaci is now the career leader in that category in Worcester Pro Hockey history with 5... Anthony Repaci, Cole Donhauser, and Mason Klee led the Railers in shots with 4... The Railers are now 13-9-1-0 all-time vs. the Admirals and 8-4-0-0 at the DCU Center against Norfolk.

