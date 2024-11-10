Steelheads Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts Taking Series Finale 4-2

SAVANNAH, GA - The Idaho Steelheads (6-4-0-0, 12pts) defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates (7-3-0-0, 14pts) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 4-2 in front of 7,485 fans at Enmarket Arena taking four out of a possible six points in the series. Idaho will play six of their next eight games back in Boise beginning Wednesday vs. Rapid City at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho and Savannah were all tied at 1-1 after the first period with shots favoring the Ghost Pirates 13-8. Idaho had the lone power-play just 3:24 into the game but were unable to convert. Hank Crone (6th) gave the Steelheads the lead at 13:56 snapping a wrist shot from the left circle over the glove of Evan Cormier. Connor MacEachern carried the puck into the offensive end down the right wing and fed Nick Canade in the high slot. Canade then dished it over for Crone. Just 19 seconds later Kyle Jeffers tied the game snapping a wrist shot from the high slot over the glove of Ben Kraws.

The Steelheads led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play as Crone (7th) scored at 14:21 of the second period. He intercepted the puck in front of his own bench and cut into the offensive zone. From the right circle he slid a pass over to A.J. White who came streaking off the bench. White directed it off the left pad and Crone buried the rebound.

Just four minutes into the third period Connor MacEachern (5th) was sprung on a breakaway from a pass from Matt Register back behind the defensive blue line. From the inside hash marks MacEachern fired a shot over the left shoulder of Cormier making it 3-1. Just 2:37 later Riley Hughes cashed in for the Ghost Pirates cutting the deficit back down to one. Lynden McCallum (3rd) tacked on an insurance goal with 4:21 left in regulation. McCallum won a puck battle at the offensive blue line and went in on a breakaway snapping a shot short side by Cormier to secure the victory.

Ben Kraws made 48 saves on 50 shots in the loss while Evan Cormier made 19 saves on 23 shots in the win.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ben Kraws (IDH, 48 saves)

2) Hank Crone (IDH, 2-0-2, +2, 3 shots)

3) Kyle Jeffers (SAV, 1-0-1, +1, 4 shots)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-4 on the power-play while Savannah was 0-for-3. Idaho finished the series 2-for-10 in the series on the man advantage and 15-for-16 on the penalty kill.

Savannah outshot Idaho 50-23.

Reece Harsch (IR), Sam Sternschein (IR), Tomas Sholl (DNP), and Slava Demin (INJ), and did not dress for Idaho.

A.J. White tallied an assist for his sixth straight game and tied Cal Ingraham for second all-time in franchise history with 206.

Matt Register tallied an assist for his second straight game and is two points shy of 500 career ECHL points.

Hank Crone recorded his first two-goal game as a Steelhead. He has a point in all 10 games this season.

Connor MacEachern recorded his second multi-point game of the year with a goal and an assist.

