Cooper Black Recalled to Charlotte

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today goaltender Cooper Black has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Black, 23, made his ECHL debut last night against the Idaho Steelheads, recording 15 saves in a 4-3 victory at Enmarket Arena.

The 6-foot-8 netminder has appeared in two games so far with the Checkers this season, posting a 1-0-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.41 and a save percentage of .815. The Alpena, MI, native played two seasons at Dartmouth College, playing in 60 games, recording a 2.82 GAA and a SV% of .904.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.