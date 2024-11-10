Grizzlies Gameday: Sunday Afternoon Mtn. Division Showdown at Maverik Center

November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters (3-2-1, 7 points, .583 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (4-2, 8 points, .667 point %)

Date: November 10, 2024 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12609702-2024-tahoe-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio : Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/utah-grizzlies-vs-tahoe-knight-monsters-west-valley-city-utah-11-10-2024/event/1E006109AD912DD7

Sunday's Matchup

It's the second ever meeting between the Utah Grizzlies and Tahoe Knight Monsters. These teams will meet 10 times during the regular season with 7 of them being played at Maverik Center. Utah has won 4 of their last 5 games. Utah leads the league in goals per game (4.33) and is second in the league in shots per game (36.00). The Grizzlies have been a high scoring team at Maverik Center as they have 15 goals in 3 games this season.

Derek Daschke and Luke Manning each have 1 goal and 6 assists this season. Daschke and Mick Messner each have a current 5 game point streak. Gianni Fairbrother has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 3 games. Bryan Yoon has a point in 5 of 6 games this season (2 goals, 3 assists). Adam Scheel has started all 6 games in net for Utah this season and has a 4-2 record. Dylan Fitze has assisted in all 3 of Cameron Buhl's goals this season. Mick Messner has 2 assists in each of his last 2 games. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes in the league this season with 41.

Buhl, Fitze and Company Leads Grizzlies to 6-4 Comeback Victory

With the Grizzlies trailing 4-3 in the third period on Saturday night the forward line of Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze and Craig Armstrong took over and led Utah to victory. Buhl scored the game tying goal 10:26 into the third period. Less than 4 minutes later Buhl scored the game winner 14:20 in. Fitze got the assist on both of Buhl's goals. Fitze added an unassisted empty netter with 59 seconds left to seal the deal as the Grizz won the first ever meeting with the Knight Monsters.

Games This Week

November 9, 2024 - Tahoe 4 Utah 6 - Cameron Buhl scored the game tying and game winning goals in the third period. Dylan Fitze had three points in the third period with 1 goal and 2 assists. Derek Daschke and Mick Messner each had 2 assists.

November 10, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 9:35 am. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Friday, November 15, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

All Times Mountain.

Recent Transactions

November 9 - Grizzlies sign forward Reed Morison. Morrison played at the University of Western Ontario in USports, scoring 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 85 games from 2019-2024. Morrison is a native of Calgary, Alberta. Morrison played five seasons of junior hockey with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks and Fort McMurray Oil Barons, and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks and Kootenay Ice. Morrison signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on September 12, 2024 and was released on October 30, 2024.

November 4 - Forward Neil Shea was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Grizzlies Player Notes

#3 Craig Armstrong has 10 shots on goal through 6 games, including 6 shots in his last 3 games. Armstrong was a +2 on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe and is a +3 this season.

#4 Bryan Yoon has a point in 5 of his first 6 games this season (2g, 3a).

#5 Derek Daschke has 7 points in 6 games (1 goal, 6 assists). Daschke has a point in 5 of his 6 games. He leads the club with a +4 rating. Daschke is second on the team with 21 shots on goal.

#10 Mick Messner has 3 goals and 4 assists in 6 games this season. Messner has a point in 5 of his 6 games. He has 2 assists in each of his last 2 games.

#11 Cameron Buhl was the number 1 star on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe as he scored the game tying and game winning goals in the third period. Buhl has 3 goals this season, all of them assisted by Dylan Fitze.

#12 Blake Wells was injured on opening night at Idaho (October 18th) and is out with an upper body injury.

#13 Dylan Fitze scored three points in the third period on November 9 vs Tahoe (1 goal, 2 assists). Fitze has assisted in all 3 of Cameron Buhl's goals.

#14 Briley Wood scored his first multiple point game with 1 goal and 1 assists vs Allen on Nov. 1. Wood has a point in 3 of his last 5 games.

#15 Aaron Aragon returned to the lineup on November 9 vs Tahoe after missing 4 games due to a lower body injury.

#16 Luke Manning is tied for 3rd among league rookies with 6 assists. Manning has a point in 5 straight games (1g, 6a). Manning leads Utah with 3 power play assists.

#17 Reed Lebster leads Utah with 2 power play goals. Lebster has 2 or more shots in each of his 5 games with Utah.

#20 Chase Hartje has played in 2 games this season, both as a forward.

#22 Neil Shea has a goal in all 5 games in the regular season. Shea has scored goals in 4 different ways (empty net 5 on 6, 5 on 5, 5 on 4 power play and 4 on 5 shorthanded). Shea was recalled to Colorado (AHL) on November 4.

#23 Kade Jensen scored his first pro goal at Rapid City on October 25, 2024. That night Jensen had 1 goal and 1 assist.

#24 Gianni Fairbrother has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 3 games. Fairbrother had 2 goals, 1 assist and 8 shots on goal vs Allen on Nov. 2. He was named Grizzlies Captain on October 23rd. It's the third straight season that a defenseman has been named Grizzlies captain (Josh Wesley 2023-24, Connor McDonald 2022-23). Fairbrother scored a goal which turned out to be the game winner in his first game as Utah's captain on Nov. 1.

#25 Cole Gallant has an assist in 3 of his last 5 games.

#26 Tyson Upper has 4 shots on goal this season.

#27 Cade Neilson scored a goal in his pro debut on Nov. 1st vs Allen. Neilson got into a fight halfway through the first period on Nov. 2. Neilson got his first north American pro assist on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe. Neilson had 1 assist in 4 games with the EIHL's Glasgow Clan this season.

#28 Kabore Dunn has 1 assist this season (Oct. 26 at Rapid City). Dunn has 6 shots on goal this season, with 4 coming on Oct. 26 at RC.

#34 Adam Scheel is 3rd in the league in minutes (365) and saves (168).

#42 Nick Pastorious leads Utah with 16 penalty minutes this season. He has 5 shots on goal and 1 assist

#74 James Shearer has 2 assists this season. He has been paired up with Gianni Fairbrother to start the season. In 73 career games with Utah he has 9 goals, 27 assists and a +12 rating.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is first in the league in goals per game (4.33) and second in the league in shots per game (36.00). Utah had a crowd of 5800 on opening night vs Allen on November 1. Utah is 2-1 on the road this season. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes (41) and fewest penalty minutes per game at 6.83. Utah is 2 for 13 on the power play in 3 home games this season. Utah outscored its opponents 9 to 7 in both the second and third period(s) this season. Utah is outshooting its opponents 81 to 57 in the second period(s) this season.

Grizzlies/Knight Monsters Connections

Tahoe defenseman Ryan Orgel played in 2 games with the Grizzlies to begin his professional career in the 2021-22 season.

Tahoe forward Logan Nelson has been a bit of a Grizzlies killer over the years. In 25 regular season games with Rapid City against Utah over the past 3 seasons Nelson has 26 points (9 goals,17 assists). Nelson had 4 goals and 4 assists in 6 games vs Utah in the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs, including 3 goals in game 4 of the series, which Utah won 4 games to 2. Nelson has played in 43 career regular season games vs Utah, scoring 10 goals and 26 assists. Nelson had 2 assists at Utah on November 9, 2024.

Tahoe forward Anthony Collins has 2 goals and 3 assists in 26 games all-time vs Utah.

Tahoe forward Jake Johnson played in 3 games for Fort Wayne vs Utah in the 2023-24 season.

Tahoe defenseman Nate Kallen played in 2 games for Rapid City vs Utah in the 2020-21 season.

Tahoe defenseman Brennan Kapcheck played in 2 games for Newfoundland (R.I.P) vs Utah in the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 assist.

Tahoe defenseman Elijah Villo played in 1 game for Savannah vs Utah on Feb. 17, 2023, a game Utah won 6-3. Tahoe head coach Alex Loh faced Utah 3 times in the 2021-22 season when he was the head coach of the Adirondack Thunder. Loh is 2-2 all-time vs Utah.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Reed Morison, Cade Neilson, Nick Pastorious, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 4-2

Home record: 2-1

Road record : 2-1

Win percentage : .667

Standings Points : 8

Last 10 : 4-2

Goals per game : 4.33 (Leads the League) Goals for : 26

Goals against per game : 3.83 (28th) Goals Against : 23

Shots per game : 36.00 (2nd)

Shots against per game : 31.83 (20th)

Power Play : 4 for 21 - 19.0 % (14th)

Penalty Kill : 8 for 12 - 66.7 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 41. 6.83 per game. (Fewest penalty minutes in the league).

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-0

Opposition Scores First : 2-2.

Record in One Goal Games : 1-0

Games Decided Past Regulation : 1-0

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (5)

Assists : Derek Daschke/Luke Manning (6)

Points : Shea (8)

Plus/Minus : Derek Daschke (+4)

PIM : Nick Pastorious (16)

Power Play Points : Manning (3)

Power Play Goals : Reed Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists : Manning (3)

Shots on Goal : Shea (31)

Shooting Percentage : Reed Lebster (23.1 %) - Minimum 12 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (4)

Save %: Adam Scheel (.884)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.61)

Shutouts: (0)

Streaks

Goals: Reed Lebster (2) Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Luke Manning, Bryan Yoon (1)

Assists: Derek Daschke (3) Gianni Fairbrother, Mick Messner (2) Cade Neilson, James Shearer

Points (2 or more): Daschke/Manning (5) Messner (4) Fairbrother (3) Lebster (2)

Multiple Point Games

2 - Derek Daschke, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Neil Shea

1 - Cameron Buhl, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Kade Jensen, Reed Lebster, Briley Wood.

ECHL Stories from November 10, 2024

