ECHL Transactions - November 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 10, 2024:

Fort Wayne:

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve

delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve

delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Iowa Wild

Maine:

add Ryan Bischel, G assigned by Providence

delete Drew Bavaro, D recalled to Providence by Boston

delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Keith Kinkaid, G activated from reserve

delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve

delete Cooper Black, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida

Toledo:

add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Chase Hartje, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Reed Morison, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Lincoln Hatten, F activated from reserve

add Austen Swankler, F acquired from Fort Wayne 11/9

delete Austen Swankler, F traded to Cincinnati

delete Justin Gill, F recalled by Bridgeport

