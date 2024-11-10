ECHL Transactions - November 10
November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 10, 2024:
Fort Wayne:
add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve
delete Harrison Rees, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
Indy:
add Sam Ruffin, F activated from reserve
delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add William Rousseau, G activated from reserve
delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Iowa Wild
Maine:
add Ryan Bischel, G assigned by Providence
delete Drew Bavaro, D recalled to Providence by Boston
delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Keith Kinkaid, G activated from reserve
delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve
delete Cooper Black, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida
Toledo:
add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve
delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Utah:
add Chase Hartje, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Reed Morison, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Lincoln Hatten, F activated from reserve
add Austen Swankler, F acquired from Fort Wayne 11/9
delete Austen Swankler, F traded to Cincinnati
delete Justin Gill, F recalled by Bridgeport
