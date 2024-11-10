Oilers Score Four Unanswered to Top Wichita
November 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Sunday games.
The first period was scoreless, despite Tulsa recording 16 shots and allowing only five against.
Artem Guryev took advantage of a turnover, roofing a backhander over Talyn Boyko 2:37 into the middle period to open the scoring. Luke Grainger extended the Thunder lead to 2-0 2:03 later with another top-shelf wrist shot. Ruslan Gazizov put the Oilers on the board in fast fashion, roofing an in-tight chance of his own at the 6:25 mark. Joe Carroll blew a power-play one timer past Boyko at the 15:31 mark, putting the Thunder up 3-1. Alec Butcher answered 1:32 later with a deflection goal, with Reid Petryk tying the affair 3-3 with a short-side snap shot less than a minute later.
Sasha Pastujov scored another highlight-reel goal to put the Oilers up for the first time in the game, roofing a short-handed back-hand breakaway over Gabriel Carriere with 7:30 remaining. Sean Olson secured the 5-3 victory with an empty-net tally with 26 seconds left on the clock.
The Oilers travel to Stateline, Nevada to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with puck drop at 9:30 p.m.
The Oilers travel to Stateline, Nevada to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with puck drop at 9:30 p.m.
