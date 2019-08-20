Tacos for the road, and a #TacoTuesday win
August 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
El Paso, TX - On Taco Tuesday, the "Fresno Tacos" (56-71) played as the visiting team for the second time this season, a natural opponent for the "El Paso Margaritas" (74-53) as part of Copa de la Diversion festivities at Southwest Univeristy Park. Fresno prevailed 9-4, scoring the game's final nine runs. A Tacos pitching trio of Scott Copeland, James Bourque (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K) and Joan Baez (1.0 IP, 0 R) held the club with the most home runs in Minor League Baseball homer-less in the victory.
Trailing 4-0 in the third inning, the Tacos teed off on a pair of homers, Chuck Taylor's fourth with Fresno (2-run) and Jose Marmolejos's 16th (solo), trimming the lead to 4-3. Behind by the same score in the eighth, Taylor Gushue's sac fly tied the game, scoring Jake Noll after he reached on a one-out single.
Copeland worked a quality start for Fresno, scattering four hits and three earned runs over six innings. Left-handed counterpart Dillon Overton allowed five hits and three earned over five innings, with five strikeouts.
Matt Reynolds un-tied a 4-4 game in the ninth, with a gap double that scored Luis Sardinas, after his single led the inning. That sparked a five-run final frame for the Tacos, as Noll followed suit with a two-run double, and Gushue did the same as Fresno sent all nine batters to the plate.
Fresno picked up their first win of this 11-game road trip (1-5), their final of the season, which will end in Albuquerque on Sunday. The rubber match of this three-game series at El Paso will be Wednesday evening. 13 games remain in the 2019 season.
Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)
- 1B Jake Noll (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)
- LF Chuck Taylor (2-run HR, 2 BB, 2 R)
- C Taylor Gushue (Sac fly, 2B, 3 RBI, BB)
Top Performers: El Paso Margaritas (San Diego Padres)
- C Austin Allen (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)
- 3B Jason Vosler (RBI 3B)
Next Game
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Wednesday August 21 El Paso Chihuahuas (Road) LHP Ben Braymer (Fresno) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (El Paso) 6:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jake Noll is batting .353 (48-136) post-All-Star Break (since July 11), with an .848 OPS over 33 games.
Of the PCL's current lineup of cities, El Paso is one of four that Fresno has a winning all-time record against. The Grizzlies are 53-50 (including postseason) against El Paso (since 2014), 91-61 against Albuquerque (1998-2000 & 2003-present), 53-51 against Omaha (since 1998) and 35-24 against Round Rock (since 2005).
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2019
- Tacos for the road, and a #TacoTuesday win - Fresno Grizzlies
- Dodgers and Sounds Split Tuesday Games - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Iowa's Magic Number Drops to Six - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Splits Doubleheader with Oklahoma City - Nashville Sounds
- Cubs Extend Missions Road Skid to Eight Games - San Antonio Missions
- Ponce de Leon, Carlson Shine in 5-3 Redbirds Triumph - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds Edge Express 5-3 - Round Rock Express
- 'Cakes Bullpen Squanders Neidert's Gem - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Las Vegas Ballpark Hosts Mexican Baseball Fiesta - Las Vegas Aviators
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (57-67) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-67) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (59-67) vs Round Rock Express (76-49) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 20, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Game Notes at Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas to Host El Paso Strong Night - El Paso Chihuahuas
- 95 Cent Tickets for Grizzlies Night; Ja Morant to Throw First Pitch, Meet Fans - Memphis Redbirds
- Aviators Rally for 6-5 Walk-Off Win over Reno - Las Vegas Aviators
- Second Inning Dooms Bees in Tacoma - Salt Lake Bees
- Felix Hernandez Makes Rehab Start, Tacoma Defeats Salt Lake for Fifth-Straight on Monday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Gerber stays hot against Isotopes but River Cats drop opener - Sacramento River Cats
- Three in the Ninth Wins It for Vegas - Reno Aces
- Rusin Guides Isotopes to Victory in Sacramento - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Return Home with Big Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dog Days: Chihuahuas top Grizzlies 9-1 in series-opener - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.