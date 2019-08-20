Tacos for the road, and a #TacoTuesday win

El Paso, TX - On Taco Tuesday, the "Fresno Tacos" (56-71) played as the visiting team for the second time this season, a natural opponent for the "El Paso Margaritas" (74-53) as part of Copa de la Diversion festivities at Southwest Univeristy Park. Fresno prevailed 9-4, scoring the game's final nine runs. A Tacos pitching trio of Scott Copeland, James Bourque (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K) and Joan Baez (1.0 IP, 0 R) held the club with the most home runs in Minor League Baseball homer-less in the victory.

Trailing 4-0 in the third inning, the Tacos teed off on a pair of homers, Chuck Taylor's fourth with Fresno (2-run) and Jose Marmolejos's 16th (solo), trimming the lead to 4-3. Behind by the same score in the eighth, Taylor Gushue's sac fly tied the game, scoring Jake Noll after he reached on a one-out single.

Copeland worked a quality start for Fresno, scattering four hits and three earned runs over six innings. Left-handed counterpart Dillon Overton allowed five hits and three earned over five innings, with five strikeouts.

Matt Reynolds un-tied a 4-4 game in the ninth, with a gap double that scored Luis Sardinas, after his single led the inning. That sparked a five-run final frame for the Tacos, as Noll followed suit with a two-run double, and Gushue did the same as Fresno sent all nine batters to the plate.

Fresno picked up their first win of this 11-game road trip (1-5), their final of the season, which will end in Albuquerque on Sunday. The rubber match of this three-game series at El Paso will be Wednesday evening. 13 games remain in the 2019 season.

Top Performers: Fresno Tacos (Washington Nationals)

- 1B Jake Noll (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Chuck Taylor (2-run HR, 2 BB, 2 R)

- C Taylor Gushue (Sac fly, 2B, 3 RBI, BB)

Top Performers: El Paso Margaritas (San Diego Padres)

- C Austin Allen (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Jason Vosler (RBI 3B)

Next Game

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Wednesday August 21 El Paso Chihuahuas (Road) LHP Ben Braymer (Fresno) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (El Paso) 6:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Jake Noll is batting .353 (48-136) post-All-Star Break (since July 11), with an .848 OPS over 33 games.

Of the PCL's current lineup of cities, El Paso is one of four that Fresno has a winning all-time record against. The Grizzlies are 53-50 (including postseason) against El Paso (since 2014), 91-61 against Albuquerque (1998-2000 & 2003-present), 53-51 against Omaha (since 1998) and 35-24 against Round Rock (since 2005).

