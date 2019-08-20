Las Vegas Ballpark Hosts Mexican Baseball Fiesta
August 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
Las Vegas Ballpark® announces it will host the Mexican Baseball Fiesta on Friday and Saturday, September 20-21 with ticket sales starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. Held at Cashman Field in 2017, the Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Las Vegas this year for its inaugural appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark. A "spring training" for teams in the Mexcian Winter Leagues, this fun, colorful and exciting event features two of the top teams in the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico - Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali.
"The Mexican Pacific League is as popular in Mexico as Major League Baseball is in the U.S., if not more so," said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. "Constant excitement is the best way to describe the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. The energy of the fans, the music, the food, and fun make this a unique experience for all baseball fans. We encourage everyone to come out for the party"
The Águilas de Mexicali boasts past players including Fernando Valenzuela, John Kruk, Mike Piazza, and current Major League Baseball pitcher Jeff Samardzija. Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo has won the league 16 times with notable alums featuring Curt Schilling, Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla.
The Pacific League of Mexico was founded in 1945 and plays from October through February. The champion of the league, also referred to as the Winter League of Mexico, plays in the Caribbean World Series.
Tickets will go on sale for the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21. Las Vegas Aviators season ticket holders can purchase tickets starting today. Fans can purchase at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office or through Ticketmaster. Individual game tickets are priced at $11 (general admission/berm); $17 (outfield box); $22 (infield box); $30 (home plate box) and $40 (club level).
Friday, September 20 at 7:05p.m.; Hermosillo vs. Mexicali
Saturday, September 21 at 7:05p.m.; Mexicali vs. Hermosillo
Las Vegas Ballpark
1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
