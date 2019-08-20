Dodgers and Sounds Split Tuesday Games

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers won the completion of a suspended game from May before the Nashville Sounds came back to win the regularly scheduled game between the teams Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The first game was the completion of a suspended game from May 10 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that was originally halted after the top of the inning due to rain with the Dodgers holding a 4-0 lead.

Oklahoma City went on to win, 10-4, when the teams closed out the game Tuesday.

The teams then played a seven-inning regularly scheduled game after, which Nashville came back to win, 13-8, scoring 10 runs over the final two innings.

Back on May 10, the Dodgers scored four runs on five hits in the third inning, including a one-out RBI single by Matt Beaty, RBI double by Kyle Garlick and RBI single by Edwin RÃ-os.

The game resumed Tuesday in the bottom of fourth inning and the Dodgers quickly added to their existing lead with two outs.

Zach McKinstry belted a three-run homer out to center field and Zach Reks hit a two-run shot out to left-center field for a 9-0 Dodgers lead in the inning, which was OKC's first at-bat Tuesday.

Nashville got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning, scoring four runs.

Zack Granite led off the inning with a double into center field. He advanced to third base on an errant throw by Dodgers center fielder Drew Jackson and scored on another errant throw by catcher Austin Barnes, making the score, 9-1.

Preston Beck later lined a RBI double into center field. Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer later in the inning to cut the Dodgers' lead to 9-4.

A RBI single by Jake Peter extended the Dodgers' lead to 10-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning as OKC went on to outhit Nashville, 12-8.

Oklahoma City reliever Luis Vasquez, who is currently with Tulsa, but originally pitched for the Dodgers May 10, was credited with the win after pitching two scoreless and hitless innings. He allowed one walk and recorded five strikeouts.

Nashville starting pitcher Richelson Peña (1-5), who also pitched back on May 10, was charged with the loss, allowing four runs and six hits over 3.0 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

In Game 2, which was scheduled to last seven innings, the Dodgers (59-68) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning.

RÃ-os hit a two-out double before DJ Peters was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for McKinstry, who then hit a fly ball to center field that landed for a two-run double and a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

Nashville's Jett Bandy ripped a solo homer out to left field in the second inning to cut the Dodgers' lead in half to 2-1.

Wisdom belted a two-run homer out to left field in the third inning to put the Sounds in front, 3-2.

RÃ-os led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo homer out to center field to tie the game, 3-3.

Gavin Lux broke the tie in the fourth inning, hitting a two-run homer out to left field to put the Dodgers in front, 5-3.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning before back-to-back walks to Peter and Lux brought in two more runs for a 7-3 Dodgers lead. Another run scored with Austin Barnes hit a RBI groundout for a five-run lead.

Nashville (58-68) then scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take the lead.

Three straight walks loaded the bases for Nashville and Granite hit a sacrifice fly. Ronald Guzmán later added a RBI double before Matt Davidson tied up the game, 8-8, on a three-run homer. Beck's two-run triple later pushed Nashville into a 10-8 lead.

Three straight RBI singles by Andy Ibáñez, Wisdom and Bandy in the seventh inning extended the Sounds' lead to 13-8 as the Sounds outhit the Dodgers, 17-9.

Dodgers pitcher Kevin Quackenbush (2-5) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs and four hits in one inning with one walk and two strikeouts.

Nashville pitcher James Jones (1-0) picked up the win for the Sounds, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

The Dodgers and Sounds continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

