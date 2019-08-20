Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (57-67) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-67)

August 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Games #125 & 126: Nashville Sounds (57-67) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-67)

Game 1 Pitching Matchup: RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1, 4.88) vs. RHP Mitchell White (3-5, 7.08)

Game 2 Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Payano (2-2, 4.34) vs. LHP Rob Zastrynzy (3-5, 6.42)

First Pitch: 5:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Pedro Payano: 24-year-old Pedro Payano starts for the Sounds in "game two" tonight. The right-hander is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 8 games (7 starts) for Nashville in 2019. Payano has pitched in Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues this year. He last pitched on August 15 in a start against the Minnesota Twins in Arlington. He allowed a season-high 8 runs (5 earned) on 5 hits and 3 walks in the Rangers' 13-6 loss. Payano went 3.1 innings and was tagged with the loss. He pitched in 8 games with Double-A Frisco and went 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 42.2 innings prior to being transferred to Nashville on May 29. He has logged 22.0 innings in the big leagues and is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 6 games (4 starts). Payano spent his 2018 season with Frisco where he went 5-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). The New York City native is 43-36 in his minor league career with a 3.61 ERA while covering 139 games (122 starts). He was signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011.

Back on May 10: Today's first game between Nashville and Oklahoma City will be resumed in the bottom of the 4th inning with Oklahoma City leading 4-0. Players who were in the lineup that are no longer with the Sounds include Willie Calhoun, Jose Trevino, Chase d'Arnaud, Hunter Cole and starting pitcher Richelson Pena. All stats recorded in the game today are officially backdated to May 10.

Bash Brothers: Nashville sluggers Matt Davidson (28) and Patrick Wisdom (27) each hit a home run last night to bring their combined total to 55. The 55 total home runs is tied for second-most by two players in Nashville Sounds history, matching the 55 hit by Renato Nunez (32) and Matt Olson (23) in 2016. The only combo Davidson and Wisdom trail is the 57 home runs hit by Chad Hermansen (32) and Ivan Cruz (25) during the 1999 season.

Rock Solid on the Road: The Sounds continued to play good baseball on the road as they pushed their road record to 30-28 last night. During the First Tennessee Park era (2015-present), the Sounds have a 179-161 road record. Nashville is hitting .266 on the road compared to .255 at home.

So Long, Solak: The Sounds lost a key member of the lineup when the Texas Rangers selected the contract of second baseman Nick Solak earlier today. Solak played in 30 games with the Sounds and hit .347 (41-for-118) with 23 runs scored, 6 doubles, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 6 walks and 2 stolen bases. Solak posted an 18-game hitting streak and reached safely in 21 straight games prior to his first career call up.

The Home Run Pace: Nashville has clubbed 161 home runs in 2019, the third-fewest in the Pacific Coast League. However, they are pacing near the single-season team record of 183 set in 1999. The Sounds are currently averaging 1.29 home runs per game and need to average 1.46 per game over the final 15 contests to tie the record.

What's the word around Nashville?

Texas Rangers (@Rangers)

ROSTER MOVES: Purchased Nick Solak from AAA-Nashville, Added Joe Palumbo as 26th man for today's DH, Placed Nomar Mazara on 10-day IL

MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline)

#Rangers call up two top 15 prospects -- LHP Joe Palumbo (26th man for today's doubleheader) and 2B/OF Nick Solak -- from the @nashvillesounds. Here's a closer look at Palumbo and Solak on the @Rangers' Top 30 Prospects list: atmlb.com/332b850

Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB)

Solak hit .347/.386/.653 with 10 homers in 30 games with @nashvillesounds following his trade from the Rays. He is ranked as the #TexasRangers No. 13 prospect. atmilb.com/2DxHN8W

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Audio Rewind. @nashvillesounds' final road trip of year continues today in OKC. While you wait, here's audio from the homestand: Ibanez, Guzman, Jones & Federowicz. #Rangers jeffhempbp.wordpress.com/2019/08/20/aud...

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.