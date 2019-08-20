Reno Aces Game Notes at Las Vegas

Today's Game: Jon Duplantier returns to the Aces starting rotation following a brief stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Duplantier enters with a 0-2 record and 6.39 ERA in 10 Triple-A appearances. With the loss last night, Reno's elimination number is eight with 13 games remaining on the Pacific Coast League calendar.

Ouch: Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch yet again in last night's ballgame against the Aviators. It's the ninth time in 28 games for Reno. It was TimmyLo's 25th overall HBP this season between Arizona and Reno. Reno's Andy Young has 30 HBP across Double-A (19) and Triple-A (11), tied with Seth Beer for the most in all Minor League baseball. The Aces activated Wyatt Mathisen from the Injured list today. He leads the PCL with 19 HBP's this year. If you combine Mathisen's 19, Young's 11, and Locastro's nine HBP's they would have 39 total. The Omaha Storm Chasers as a team are last in the PCL in the category with 41, Fresno and Albuquerque each have 43. The Aces have been plunked 73 times this year.

Reno Aces Save Lives: Reno Aces fans, members of the Northern Nevada media market and all community members can join their favorite ballclub in saving lives this summer at Greater Nevada Field through Vitalant. The Reno Aces, in conjunction with Vitalant, can support local first responders and hospital patients by giving blood at the third annual 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive on Wednesday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

MVP Race: Las Vegas' Seth Brown went yard two times against the Aces last night to bring his total to 37, one behind Reno's Kevin Cron. The PCL MVP race appears to involve three players. Cron - .322 AVG, .439 OBP, .824 SLG with 38 HR/98 RBI/77 R over 72 games. Brown - .294 AVG, .348 OBP, .641 SLG with 37 HR/103 RBI/95 R/8 SB over 107 games. El Paso's Ty France - .399 AVG, .477 OBP, .770 SLG with 27 HR/89 RBI/83 R over 76 games.

