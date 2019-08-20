OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 20, 2019

August 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Nashville Sounds (57-67) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (58-67)

Games #126 & 127 of 140/Home #59 & 60 of 70 (26-32)

Pitching Probables: NAS-RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1, 4.88) vs. OKC-RHP Mitchell White (3-5, 7.08)

NAS-RHP Pedro Payano (2-2, 4.34) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (3-5, 6.42)

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 5:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their series against the Nashville Sounds starting at 5:05 p.m. with the completion of a suspended game from May 10 followed by their regularly scheduled game, which is slated for seven innings. Today's first game will begin in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Dodgers leading, 4-0.

Last Game: Nashville scored five runs in the first inning and led the rest of the way in an 11-5 win against the Dodgers Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The top of the first inning featured two hit batters, four walks, two passed balls, a wild pitch and a three-run homer by Matt Davidson, which was the only hit of the inning. Andy Ibáñez hammered a solo homer out to left field to lead off the second inning for a 6-0 Nashville advantage. The Dodgers responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. José Lobatón hit a RBI double, and OKC added three more runs with two outs. Gavin Lux grounded a two-run single and Austin Barnes followed with a RBI double to cut Nashville's lead to 6-4. Nashville boosted its lead to 8-4 in the fourth. Patrick Wisdom hit a RBI single and another run later scored on a fielding error. OKC tacked on a run In the fifth inning via a RBI double by DJ Peters. The Sounds added a run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch and Wisdom hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend Nashville's lead to 11-5. Nashville starting pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-3) picked up with the win, allowing five runs (four earned), seven hits, two walks and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings. OKC starting pitcher J.D. Martin (3-1) was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) and six hits over 5.0 innings.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Mitchell White (3-5) takes the mound to open the resumption of a suspended game from May 10...White returned from the Injured List to make his 11th start and 13th appearance with OKC Aug. 15 at Round Rock. He opened the game with 2.0 scoreless innings, retiring six of seven batters faced with three strikeouts. He needed just 22 pitches to complete his outing...White went to the IL Aug. 1, retroactive to July 30, due to recurring blister issues...Prior to joining OKC in mid-May, White made seven starts with Double-A Tulsa and went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP and held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 IP...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against the Sounds. On June 29 in Nashville, he allowed one run and two hits over 2.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts of OKC's 10-7 road win.

Rob Zastryzny (3-5) is slated to start the regularly scheduled game against the Sounds...Zastryzny last pitched Aug. 15 in Round Rock, piggybacking starter Mitchell White. He pitched the final 6.0 innings of the game and was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) and eight hits. He did not issue a walk, recorded two K's and induced four double plays...Tonight is Zastryzny's third game with OKC since rejoining the team in earlier this month. Over four total outings in July between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Zastryzny allowed just two earned runs (eight total runs) over 24.2 IP while holding opponents to a .187 average with a 1.01 WHIP...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization and was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri. He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago...In one other start against the Sounds this season May 9, Zastryzny allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits over a season-high 7.0 innings with OKC. He issued one walk and racked up nine K's in OKC's 7-2 home win.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 5-7 2018: 7-9 All-time: 188-160 At OKC: 96-75

This marks the final series of the season between OKC and Nashville...Both teams have been successful at the plate throughout the season series, with each batting at least .300 and averaging at least 6.8 runs per game...The teams last met for a three-game series in Nashville July 23-25, with OKC winning, 2-1. The Dodgers outscored the Sounds, 31-14...In Nashville June 29-July 3, the Dodgers opening the series 2-0 before the Sounds won the final three meetings...The Sounds took two of three games in OKC May 7-10, with the finale currently suspended...Gavin Lux leads OKC with 14 hits in the series, while Connor Joe and Kyle Garlick have a team-best nine RBI...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series.

A Game Three Months in the Making: Today's games begin with the completion of a suspended game from May 10 in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that was halted after the top of the fourth inning due to rain with the Dodgers holding a 4-0 lead. OKC originally broke open the game in the third inning, scoring four runs on five hits. With one out and two runners on, Matt Beaty connected on a one-out RBI single before Kyle Garlick doubled to the wall in center field to bring home two more runs. The Dodgers' lead grew to 4-0 on a RBI single by Edwin Ríos...Five of the nine players in the batting order are currently on OKC's active roster (Drew Jackson, Cameron Perkins, Jake Peter, Shane Peterson and Ríos), three are currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers (Beaty, Garlick and Will Smith) and one is in another organization (Daniel Castro).

Simply De-Lux: Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 last night with two RBI, a run scored and a walk as he has reached base safely in 39 of his first 40 games with OKC and hit safely in 36 of 40 games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .417/.500/.762/1.262. He has 70 hits, 21 multi-hit games, 32 XBH, 35 RBI and 49 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS and hits are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his runs are second, his 128 total bases and SLG are fifth and his extra-base hits are sixth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began tracking the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .354 and his 151 total hits are tied for second in the domestic Minors.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry had Monday off, but on Sunday went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a homer in Round Rock. It was the third time in his 13 games with OKC that he recorded at least four RBI in a game after never previously reaching that mark in his career. He has hit safely in six straight games (8x20) and in 12 of his first 13 games with OKC, going 21-for-47 (.447) with four doubles, a triple, five homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs...Going back to July 25 with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, batting .466 (34x73) with a .530 OBP, .767 SLG and 22 RBI.

Mound Maladies: Last night marked the eighth time in 17 games this month - and the third time in four games - the Dodgers allowed 10 or more runs. Opponents have totaled 125 runs and 175 hits, with 42 homers and 78 extra-base hits, batting .296 overall (175x591). During that time, OKC starting pitchers have combined to allow 81 runs (76 ER) and 108 hits, including 31 homers, over 88.1 innings with opponents batting .305 (108x354). The 42 home runs allowed are the most among all teams in the Minors and their 7.01 ERA this month is the third-highest in the Minors...For the season, the Dodgers have allowed 765 runs, which has set a new single-season record during the club's modern PCL era. The previous record was 764 in 2002.

Around the Horn: Last night marked the fourth time in six games the Dodgers did not hit a home run. Even with the recent slowdown, OKC's 88 homers are the third-most in all of professional baseball since July 1, trailing only Las Vegas (102) and the New York Yankees (89)...Eleven of Austin Barnes' 18 hits over 17 games with OKC have gone for extra bases...Dodgers pitchers added nine more strikeouts last night. OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,161 strikeouts this season and has notched 25 more than second-place Sacramento despite throwing 40.1 fewer innings. The Dodgers are on pace for 1,300 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017...Since June 27, Connor Joe is second in the PCL with 33 walks, 43 RBI and 42 runs scored...Last night marked the team's 18th nine-inning game this season to last at least 3:30.

