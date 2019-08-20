Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs

August 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (74-52) at Iowa Cubs (67-59)

Game #127/Road Game #60

Tuesday, August 20, 7:08 p.m.

Principal Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

LHP Brent Suter (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Alec Mills (6-3, 4.94)

Swings and Misses: The Missions have struck out at least 10 batters in three straight games. It is the fourth time this season San Antonio's pitching staff has accomplished that feat. They have not fanned at least 10 batters in four straight games since August 6-10, 2016.

Taylor's Return: Since returning from the injured list Tyrone Taylor has been one of the offensive leaders for the Missions. Since July 23 Taylor is batting .315 (29-for-92) with 15 runs, 6 doubles, 4 home runs, and 18 RBI. In August, Taylor is second on the team in hits (21) and RBI (13) and tied for second in doubles (4). Taylor has also hit safely in six consecutive games, which ties his season-high. During this streak, he is batting .435 (10-for-23) with 6 runs, 2 home runs, 3 doubles, 7 RBI, a .519 OBP, and 1.345 OPS.

