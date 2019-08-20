Second Inning Dooms Bees in Tacoma

August 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





A five run second inning by Tacoma was too much for the Bees to overcome, as the Rainiers rolled to an 8-3 win over Salt Lake on Monday night.

The game was tied 1-1 when Tacoma took advantage of three walks by Bees starter Parker Bridwell to load the bases with one out before a sacrifice fly by Eric Filia put the Rainiers in front. They add four more runs in the inning on three straight RBI hits, including a run scoring double by former BYU star Jaycob Brugman. The Bees would add two more runs on an RBI double by Michael Hermosillo in the fifth inning and a run scoring single by Jared Walsh in the sixth. Salt Lake would score one run in three innings against the Mariners' Felix Hernandez, who was on a rehab assignment from Seattle, on an RBI single by Jose Rojas in the first.

Bridwell (6-6) was charged with the loss, as he went just three innings and allowed six runs on five hits with four walks and one strikeout. Keynan Middleton would work a three up, three down sixth inning in his second rehab outing from the Angels. Walsh would lead the Bees with two hits and one run batted in, as Salt Lake struggled at the plate, as they had just three hits in twenty at-bats with runners in scoring position.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.