Ponce de Leon, Carlson Shine in 5-3 Redbirds Triumph

August 20, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Daniel Ponce de Leon continued to dazzle on the mound, and Dylan Carlson turned in an impressive performance at the plate in a 5-3 Memphis Redbirds win over the Round Rock Express (Astros) Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Ponce de Leon threw five shutout innings before finishing with one run allowed in 6.0 frames of work, and he struck out five. In four starts in August since returning from the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander has allowed just that one run in 24.0 innings with nine hits allowed, all of which are singles.

Dating back to his last appearance with Memphis before being recalled by St. Louis, through his first five innings of work tonight, Ponce de Leon threw 26.0-straight scoreless innings. The Redbirds' franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings by a starter is 32.0, set by John Gast in 2013.

Carlson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a double, and he was on base four times including a walk. The No. 2 Cardinals prospect and 51st-ranked prospect in all of baseball has a hit in all six games he has played as a Redbird with five-straight multi-hit games.

The sweet-swinging switch hitter led off the third inning with his second home run to deep right field, and the Redbirds scored twice more in the inning after John Nogowski reached on a fielder's choice and scored on an Adolis Garcia double before Garcia crossed the plate on a Justin Williams sacrifice fly.

Round Rock (76-50) got a run back in the top of the sixth off Ponce de Leon, but the Redbirds (60-67) answered right back in the home-half with Max Schrock singling, going to third on an Edmundo Sosa base hit, and scoring on Carlson's single up the middle.

After Ponce de Leon left the game after the sixth inning, the Express got two runs off Kodi Whitley in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with nobody out as Dominic Leone entered the game. Leone got three-straight outs to strand the sacks full and keep a 4-3 Memphis lead.

The Redbirds got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, as Schrock scored on a wild pitch after leading off the inning with a double.

Mike Mayers allowed a single leading off the ninth inning, but he finished up the save with three-straight outs including two punch-outs.

The Redbirds have won nine of their last 11 games.

Memphis and Round Rock continue their four-game series tomorrow night at 6:35. The Redbirds conclude their regular-season home slate on Sunday.

