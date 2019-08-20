95 Cent Tickets for Grizzlies Night; Ja Morant to Throw First Pitch, Meet Fans

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - With Thursday's Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park themed around the 25th anniversary of the franchise started in 1995, the Memphis Redbirds are offering lower bowl tickets to the game for 95 cents.

Additionally, Grizzlies first-round draft pick Ja Morant is scheduled to sign autographs for a limited number of fans before throwing a ceremonial first pitch.

The Redbirds will be wearing special jerseys themed after the Grizzlies' teal 25th season throwback uniforms they will be wearing this upcoming season. The jerseys will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting both the Redbirds Community Fund and the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.

Since it is a Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park, presented by Polk's Meat Products, fans can also enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs.

The 95 cent tickets are available in the Dugout and Field Box sections online only at www.memphisredbirds.com/grizzlies. The flash sale ends at noon on Thursday, and ordering fees apply.

First pitch is set for 7:05 Thursday night, and gates open at 6:00.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, August 21 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, August 22 at 7:05: Grizzlies Night with jersey auction; Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 23 at 7:05: Replica 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring Giveaway presented by Terminix (first 2,000 fans); All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat crab legs buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Papa John's at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, August 24 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Yadier Molina T-Shirt Jersey Giveaway presented by AutoZone (first 1,500 fans); Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 25 at 2:05: Fan Appreciation Day presented by Hunter Fan Company (all fans receive a voucher good for a game in 2020); Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; specialty ticket that includes a St. Louis Cardinals adult road alternate jersey available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals; kids run the bases after the game

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7:00: Triple A-National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

