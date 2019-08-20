Cubs Extend Missions Road Skid to Eight Games

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs plated four runs in the sixth and seventh innings against Zack Brown en route to a 5-1 win over the Missions on Tuesday night at Principal Park, extending San Antonio's road losing streak to eight games. It's the club's longest such skid since dropping 11 in-a-row on the road in August, 2012.

Brent Suter served as the Missions opener and the left-hander was sharp in his three innings of work. Working quickly throughout his outing, he limited Iowa to a pair of singles while fanning five. Suter is on a major league rehab assignment and working his way back from Tommy John surgery that was performed last summer.

The Missions only run came in the opening inning when Tyrone Taylor doubled home Tyler Saladino. The two-bagger extended Taylor's hitting streak to a season high seven straight games.

Saladino had to leave the game with an apparent injury after his second at-bat in the second inning. Catcher David Freitas was also a last minute scratch from the starting lineup for undisclosed reasons.

San Antonio got a bit of a break as Round Rock lost its game in Memphis on Tuesday night, keeping the Missions within 2 1/2 games of the first place Express. There are only 13 games left on the schedule, four of which are against Round Rock next week at Dell Diamond.

The loss was also the Missions ninth in the last 11 games and their ninth in 14 games against the Cubs this season.

