Switchbacks FC Earned a Point at Home Against Las Vegas

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Matt Real in action

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Matt Real in action(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks returned back to Weidner Field to battle against Las Vegas Lights ending with a final score of 1-1!

With a sellout crowd, the atmosphere at Weidner Field was incredible, fueling the energy for the Switchbacks. Just in the first half, there were seven shots on target, 141 accurate passes, and the boys held a passing accuracy of 79.7%. #8 Jonas Fjeldberg had created three chances in this match, more than any other player (ahead of #6 Matthew Real - two chances).

With a quick start, Las Vegas made their first mark on the scoreboard at the 26 ¬Â². #20 Shawn Smart crept into the box hitting it into the back of the net. With Vegas scoring, it wouldn't be long until the Switchbacks responded. In the 30 ¬Â², #10 Zach Zandi looked to his left and found an opening with Fjeldberg. Fjeldberg brought it into the box striking it past the goalkeeper, equalizing the score.

Within the second half, the Switchbacks kept fighting and held 52.1% possession. After two goals from #9 Ronaldo Damus being called offside late in the second half, it got harder to keep the momentum up, sealing the score of 1-1.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.