Detroit City FC Closing out July Home Matches with Sacramento Matchup

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday for an inter-conference matchup against Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM EDT and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.

Le Rouge comes into this match off a 1-1 road draw against North Carolina FC. After North Carolina dropped to ten men five minutes into the game, Detroit struggled with possession throughout the match. It couldn't break through the back line until the third minute of second-half stoppage time, as Victor Bezerra found the back of the net to equalize the match and steal a point on the road.

With the draw, Detroit has picked up only 5 points in their last five matches, with the only win coming against Miami FC three weeks ago. Detroit City still sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, level on points with fifth-place Birmingham Legion FC.

Sacramento Republic FC comes into this match sitting in second place in the Western Conference, three points off the top-of-the-table New Mexico United. Republic picked up a massive three points on the road on Sunday, defeating Oakland Roots SC 5-2. Sacramento would go into the halftime break up 3-0 off goals from Kieran Phillips, Shane Wiedt, and Nick Ross. Phillips would pick up his second goal of the game just seconds into the second half, and it would be Trevor Amann finishing the scoring for Sacramento in the 85th minute.

Sacramento is led by the attacking duo of Kieran Phillips and Trevor Amann, who have combined for 14 of the Republic's 26 goals this season.

Detroit City and Sacramento Republic FC have only faced off twice, and Sacramento walked away with a victory in both matchups. In the most recent contest, back in April 2023, Luis Fernandes scored the only goal of the game in the 9th minute, and Sacramento walked away with all three points in California.

Detroit City has a short week ahead as they travel to Connecticut next Wednesday to take on Hartford Athletic. Le Rouge returns to Keyworth next weekend to face off against Rhode Island FC for a game that will be nationally broadcast on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com

