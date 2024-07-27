El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-1 to New Mexico United
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC fell 2-1 at Southwest University Park to rivals New Mexico United on Saturday night.
Locomotive goalkeeper Jahmali Waite would concede a penalty to give the visitors a penalty kick, slotted in by Greg Hurst to give New Mexico the early lead.
Minutes later, El Paso's Javier Nevarez would play the hero, first intercepting the ball atop the New Mexico box then striking the back-heel pass from Eric Calvillo with precision into the bottom right corner of the net to level the score.
In the 63 ¬Â², the Locos thought they had made a comeback following Joaquin Rivas' tap-in finish off a Nick Hinds cross, only for the goal to be ruled offside. Not too long after, New Mexico veteran Daniel Bruce would slot the eventual game-winner to secure three points for the visitors.
NOTES
Javier Nevarez scored his second goal of the season with his first-half equalizer.
Eric Calvillo registered his first assist of the season with his setup for the Nevarez goal.
New signings Robert Coronado and Ricky Ruiz played their first home match since joining the Locos.
FORECAST: 94ºF, cloudy
ATTENDANCE: 5,577
SCORING SUMMARY
ELP - Javier Nevarez (Eric Calvillo) 21 ¬Â²
NM - Greg Hurst (Penalty) 14 ¬Â², Daniel Bruce (Abdi Mohamed) 68 ¬Â²
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-1-4-1) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Yuma-C, Lucas Stauffer, Francisco Nevarez, Amando Moreno (Ricardo Zacarias 83 ¬Â²), Tumi Moshobane (Nick Hinds 58 ¬Â²), Robert Coronado (Emiliano Rodriguez 84 ¬Â²), Eric Calvillo, Joaquin Rivas (Bolu Akinyode 78 ¬Â²)
Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Brandan Craig, Miles Lyons
NM - (4-2-3-1) Alex Tambakis, Abdi Mohamed, Talen Maples, Kalen Ryden-C, Arturo Astorga, Sergio Rivas, Nanan Houssou, Marco Micaletto (Nicky Hernandez 78 ¬Â²), Mukwelle Akale (Avionne Flanagan 60 ¬Â²), Greg Hurst, Daniel Bruce (Jacobo Reyes 78 ¬Â²)
Subs Not Used: Khristopher Shakes, Dayonn Harris, Will Seymore, Jackson Dubois
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 31 ¬Â², Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 60 ¬Â², Javier Nevarez (Yellow) 66 ¬Â², Javier Nevarez (Red) 78 ¬Â²
NM - Marco Micaletto (Yellow) 23 ¬Â², Sergio Rivas (Yellow) 7 ¬Â²
MATCH STATS: ELP | NM
GOALS: 1|1
ASSISTS: 1|1
POSSESSION: 44|56
SHOTS: 7|16
SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|6
SAVES: 4|0
FOULS: 11|14
OFFSIDES: 4|2
CORNERS: 4|5
UP NEXT: El Paso are on the road to Tennessee, facing off against Memphis 901 FC next Saturday, August 3! Kickoff on ESPN+ is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024
- San Antonio FC Drops 0-1 Decision at Memphis 901 FC - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-1 to New Mexico United - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LouCity's Early Blitz Good for Win Over Monterey Bay, Return to First Place - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Handles San Antonio FC in 1-0 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- Hounds Wrap Homestand with Loudoun Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Secures Come-From-Behind 2-1 Victory Over North Carolina FC - Rhode Island FC
- Hounds Homestand Ends with Loudoun Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Memphis 901 FC Handles San Antonio FC in 1-0 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- Monterey Bay F.C. Falls on the Road to Louisville City FC - Monterey Bay FC
- NCFC Sees Three-Match Unbeaten Streak Snapped on Two Late Goals - North Carolina FC
- Sacramento Republic FC Blanks Detroit City FC, 1-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Blanked on the Road in Birmingham - Orange County SC
- Miami FC Unable to Capitalize on Chances in 2-1 Loss to Oakland Roots SC - Miami FC
- Oakland Returns to Winning Ways on the Road in Miami - Oakland Roots
- OCSC Lose to Birmingham Legion FC 3-0 - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (7.27.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC - Oakland Roots
- Detroit City FC Closing out July Home Matches with Sacramento Matchup - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Posts 0-0 Draw against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Memphis 901 FC - San Antonio FC
- Game Day: Loucity vs. Monterey Bay FC - Louisville City FC
- It's Matchday Against Sacramento Republic - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Earned a Point at Home Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-1 to New Mexico United
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host New Mexico United for Derby Del Camino Real
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-0 to Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road for Rematch at Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Robert Coronado from Central Valley Fuego FC