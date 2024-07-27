NCFC Sees Three-Match Unbeaten Streak Snapped on Two Late Goals

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - North Carolina FC fell to Rhode Island FC, 2-1, Saturday night at Bulldog Stadium. The visitors struck first but conceded two second-half goals to drop the first-ever meeting with Rhode Island.

Mikey Maldonado scored a half-hour into the match to open the scoring, one-timing home a beautiful header from Evan Conway. But Rhode Island found two goals in the final 15 minutes to snatch all three points and snap NCFC's run of three straight unbeaten.

Up Next: North Carolina FC travels west to visit Orange County FC next Saturday, August 3, with a 10 p.m. ET kickoff (7 PT) on ESPN+.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Jake McGuire, Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig ©, Rafa Mentzingen, Collin Martin (Jaden Servania - 86'), Mikey Maldonado (Rodrigo Da Costa - 88'), Shaft Brewer, Louis Perez (Raheem Somersall - 45'), Oalex Anderson, Evan Conway

Subs Not Used: Justin Malou, Daniel Navarro, Jacori Hayes, Akira Fitzgerald

RI (3-4-3): Koke Vegas ©, Frank Nodarse, Karifa Yao, Grant Stoneman, Jojea Kwizera, Marc Ybarra (Zach Herivaux - 60'), Clay Holstad, Stephen Turnbull (Mark Doyle - 70'), JJ Williams, Noah Fuson, Albert Dikwa (Isaac Angking - 88')

Subs Not Used: Collin Smith, Joe Brito, Jackson Lee, Kevin Orduy, Conor McGlynn

Score:

NCFC: 1

RI: 2

Goals:

NCFC: M. Maldonado - 30' (Conway)

RI: M. Doyle - 74'; Z. Herivaux - 84' (Fuson)

Cautions:

NCFC: S. Brewer - 72'; P. Craig - 89'

RI: F. Nodarse - 15'; J. Kwizera - 65'; Z. Herivaux - 90+1'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

RI: -

