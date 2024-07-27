FC Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa teamed up with the Tulsa Police Department on Saturday to connect with kids in the community through Project eNGAGE.

Sponsored by Bill Knight Ford, Tulsa youth and families were invited to join TPD's Community Engagement Unit and FC Tulsa players to hang out, play video games and get autographs from players during this special meet-and-greet session at Woodland Hills Mall.

The TPD Community Engagement Unit seeks to build relationships and trust between the Tulsa Police Department and all communities in Tulsa by actively engaging in community outreach, collaborative policing, crime prevention and education.

Recently launching the FC Tulsa Foundation, the club's Project eNGAGE partnership provided an opportunity to expand upon the foundation's youth-serving initiatives of education, health and wellness and recreational sports.

