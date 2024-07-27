FC Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa teamed up with the Tulsa Police Department on Saturday to connect with kids in the community through Project eNGAGE.
Sponsored by Bill Knight Ford, Tulsa youth and families were invited to join TPD's Community Engagement Unit and FC Tulsa players to hang out, play video games and get autographs from players during this special meet-and-greet session at Woodland Hills Mall.
The TPD Community Engagement Unit seeks to build relationships and trust between the Tulsa Police Department and all communities in Tulsa by actively engaging in community outreach, collaborative policing, crime prevention and education.
Recently launching the FC Tulsa Foundation, the club's Project eNGAGE partnership provided an opportunity to expand upon the foundation's youth-serving initiatives of education, health and wellness and recreational sports.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024
- Oakland Returns to Winning Ways on the Road in Miami - Oakland Roots
- OCSC Lose to Birmingham Legion FC 3-0 - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE - FC Tulsa
- Match Notes (7.27.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Miami FC - Oakland Roots
- Detroit City FC Closing out July Home Matches with Sacramento Matchup - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Posts 0-0 Draw against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Memphis 901 FC - San Antonio FC
- Game Day: Loucity vs. Monterey Bay FC - Louisville City FC
- It's Matchday Against Sacramento Republic - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Earned a Point at Home Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Partners with Tulsa Police Department for Project ENGAGE
- FC Tulsa Posts 0-0 Draw against Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Draw 0-0 Against Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Welcome Indy Eleven to ONEOK Field on Dollar Beer Section Night
- FC Tulsa Adds League-Leading Attacker in Transfer with Tacoma Defiance