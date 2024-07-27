Sacramento Republic FC Blanks Detroit City FC, 1-0

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento continues to be the 2024 road warriors - the only club in USL Championship unblemished away from home - with a 1-0 win at Detroit City FC. The third all-time meeting between the two clubs would end the same as the previous two, with Sacramento taking all of the points. A pair of Michiganders would connect in the 84th minute to bring home the win. A prime cross from Jared Timmer across the face of goal to Russell Cicerone would put the Quails on the board. After missing 11 matches due to injury, Cicerone netted thirteen minutes after checking into the game. Danny Vitiello came up big for the Quails with four saves to secure the club's 10th clean sheet of the year. Three points puts on 25 points and tied for first in the Western Conference.

The Indomitable Club started off the game with its relentless press. In the first minute of play, Cristian Parano and Luis Felipe would link up on the right flank for an early opportunity which would set the tone throughout the match. Republic FC nearly broke the deadlock in the 15th minute after a Portillo set piece nearly found the back of the net.

Detroit would find opportunities, but the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year continued his stellar 2024 campaign. In the 21st minute, a dangerous cross would find its way to Sacramento's back post, but Vitiello robbed Maxi Rodriguez and held the scoreline at nil - nil. Before the halftime whistle, in a change of pace for the match, Vitiello would come up big again as Elvis Amoh stretched down the right side. With Shane Wiedt cutting off the angle, Vitiello had a stellar stop on a cutting shot.

On the other side of the break, Sacramento challenged for all three points with intensity. Nick Ross, who crossed the 10,000 regular season minute mark in Detroit, nearly found his season career high assist when he set up Jack Gurr in the 58th minute. Former Quail Carlos Saldana reached behind his head with a snap save to keep the deadlock intact. A drifting smash from Cristian Parano in the 62nd minute headed for the back of the net veered right, just passed the goal post.

Second half adjustments from Mark Briggs would help seal the result. Conor Donovan entered in the 59th minute, sliding Jared Timmer to the right side. Russell Cicerone stepped onto the field for the first time in nearly three months, and fell right back into rhythm. The pair would link up in the 84th minute to grab all three points for Republic FC. Timmer rifled a dangerous cross over the top of the box, floating to the back post, where Cicerone battled for space to drive home the game winning header.

The Indomitable Club returns home for a national date on the USL's Summer of Soccer calendar. Republic FC hosts the reigning Regular Season Champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, August 3 with kickoff from Heart Health Park set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on ESPN2, one of the club's league-leading six national broadcasts of the summer. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 Detroit City FC

USL Championship

Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan

July 27, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - 1 ; DET - 0

Misconduct Summary: SAC - None DET - Sheldon (caution) 26,

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer, Lee Desmond(C), Shane Wiedt (Conor Donovan - 59), Jack Gurr, Justin Portillo (Russell Cicerone - 71), Nick Ross, Damià Viader (Aldair Sanchez - 79), Luis Feilpe, Cristian Parano, Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann - 71)

Unused substitutes:

Da'vian Kimbrough, Rafael Jauregui, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves:, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 3

Detroit City FC: Carlos Saldaña, Alex Villanueva, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll (C), Matt Sheldon (Michael Bryant - 69), Abdoulaye Diop (Ryan Williams -72), James Murphy, Ben Morris, Maxi Rodriguez (Yazeed Matthews - 86), Rhys Williams (Victor Bezerra - 69), Elvis Amoh

Unused Substitutes:

Nathan Steinwascher, Daniel Espeleta, Brett Levis

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 4, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.