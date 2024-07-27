Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Memphis 901 FC

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance

Shaking Things Up: SAFC has used a different starting lineup in 18 of 19 matches, seeing 89 combined matches missed due to injuries, suspensions or national team call-ups. SAFC has used 27 different players this season.

Mitch Meets 115: With his 115th appearance across all competitions, SAFC defender Mitchell Taintor broke the club's all-time appearance record last time out against Orange County SC. Taintor became the fourth player in club history to log 100 appearances across all competitions with his start on March 16 against Tampa Bay.

Additional Reinforcements: A week after adding Rece Buckmaster via transfer from Hartford Athletic, SAFC has added midfielder Sofiane Djeffal, who played most recently with Orange County SC. The Frenchman spent two seasons in MLS, starting with DC United in 2022 followed by Austin FC in 2023 before heading west to Orange County prior to this season.

USL Championship Match #20 - San Antonio FC at Memphis 901 FC

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Kickoff: 7:3 0 p.m. CT

Stadium : AutoZone Park, Memphis, TN

Where to Watch : ESPN+, Bally Sports Southwest

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 5-9-5 (20 pts; 11th in Western Conference)

Memphis 901 FC: 8-8-4 (28 pts; 4th in Western Conference)

All-time Series : SAFC has won all three previous meetings with Memphis, including a 1-0 win at Toyota Field this June.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2024

