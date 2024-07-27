Monterey Bay F.C. Falls on the Road to Louisville City FC

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-9-5, 26 points) fell 4-1 away from home to Louisville City FC (14-4-2, 44 points) at Lynn Family Stadium. Mobi Fehr scored his third goal of the campaign and Tristan Trager recorded his first assist in Crisp and Kelp, but it was not enough to earn a result against former Monterey Bay forward Sam Gleadle and his new side.

The hosts sprinted out of the gates with two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. The first came just three minutes in when a long cross from Aiden McFadden slipped all the way across the box and fell to the feet of Jake Morris, who hammered it into the back of the net to give Louisville City the immediate 1-0 lead. Four minutes later, LouCity doubled its lead with an almost identical ball from McFadden found the head of Wilson Harris, who buried it for 2-0. Gleadle looked likely to make it three for the home side, but Antony Siaha saved the shot in the 16th minute. In the 22nd minute, Gleadle whipped a ball into the box towards Harris, but this time his shot was denied by the crossbar. Monterey Bay pulled one back against the run of play two minutes later. Walmer Martínez crossed the ball into the box towards Trager, who played it back into the middle of the box with his first touch towards Fehr, who caught all of the ball with a right-footed half-volley and fired it inside the right post to bring the scoreline to 2-1. It took Louisville all of four minutes to extend its lead back to two with a header by Elijah Wynder on the end of a set piece for the 3-1 lead. Monterey Bay was active to finish the half with scoring opportunities in the 32nd and 42nd minutes, but chances created by Trager for Alex Dixon and Chuy Enríquez were denied by Louisville City and the half expired.

Trager intercepted a pass to spring Monterey Bay on the counter in the 65th minute that led to Xavi Gnaulati firing off a right-footed shot at the end of a wonderful run, but the attempt missed just wide of the far post. Needing to erase a two-goal lead, Monterey Bay pushed everyone high up the pitch for the final 15 minutes of the match. Michael Gonzalez made a run in behind the Louisville City back line, but his ball across the box went untouched. Gleadle eventually found the back of the net against his former club in the 81st minute. An initial shot from Jansen Wilson was saved by Siaha, but the ball spilled perfectly to the feet of Gleadle, who cleaned it up with a right-footed shot and the match ended 4-1 in favor of Louisville City.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns to Cardinale Stadium for Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday, August 3. The Battle of the Bays returns to Seaside as Monterey Bay takes on Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. local time. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX 35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Max Glasser (hamstring) and Grant Robinson (foot). This list does not include players with indefinite timetables to return.

Information

Date: July 27, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium; Louisville, Kentucky

Weather: Cloudy and 84 degrees

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Louisville City FC 3 1 4

Monterey Bay F.C. 1 0 1

LOU: Jake Morris (Aidan McFadden) 3'

LOU: Wilson Harris (Aidan McFadden) 7'

MB: Mobi Fehr (Tristan Trager) 24'

LOU: Elijah Wynder (Taylor Davila) 28'

LOU: Sam Gleadle 81'

Lineups

Louisville City FC (3-4-3): Damian Las; Wesley Charpie, Arturo Ordoñez, Sean Totsch; Jake Morris (Amadou Dia, 62'), Taylor Davila (Niall McCabe, 72'), Elijah Wynder (Carlos Moguel, 87'), Aiden McFadden (Jansen Wilson, 63'); Ray Serrano, Wilson Harris (Dylan Mares, 72'), Sam Gleadle

Subs not used: Daniel Faundez, Kyle Adams, Hayden Stamps

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-1-4-1): Antony Siaha; Walmer Martínez, Alex Lara (Carlos Guzmán, 86'), Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Rafa Baca; Chuy Enríquez (Jerry Ayon, 72'), Mobi Fehr, Adrian Rebollar (Xavi Gnaulati, 45'), Alex Dixon (Michael Gonzalez, 63'); Tristan Trager (Anthony Orendain, 86')

Subs not used: Carlos Herrera, Pierce Gallaway

Stats Summary: LOU / MB

Shots: 16 / 7

Shots on Goal: 5 / 2

Saves: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 1 / 1

Fouls: 7 / 9

Possession: 50.3% / 49.7%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Walmer Martínez (caution) 27'

Officials

Referee: Matthew Corrigan

Assistant Referee 1: Seth Barton

Assistant Referee 2: Noah Kenyawani

Fourth Official: Noah Matos

