Memphis 901 FC Handles San Antonio FC in 1-0 Victory
July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed three points with a 1-0 victory over San Antonio FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
A first-half goal from Samuel Careaga and strong debut from Triston Henry proved to be the decisive differences in the tight Western Conference matchup.
The two clubs battled in a defensive bout until Careaga put Memphis on the board with a 31st minute goal.
After Nighte Pickering's shot was deflected, Careaga pounced to get to the loose ball and fire a shot to the far post with a left-footed strike. The score marked the Argentinian international's fourth goal of the season. Memphis limited San Antonio to two shots in the first half.
The goal from Careaga ignited the dangerous Memphis attack for the remainder of the match. Goalkeeper Triston Henry impressed on debut with five saves in a clean sheet performance from the defense, including a spectacular diving save to deny a stoppage time equalizer.
901 FC moved to 9-8-4 with the victory, good for No. 4 in the USL Championship Western Conference. Memphis is now 7-1-1 this season after leading at halftime.
Memphis 901 FC is back at AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 3 for College Night. Tickets are available now on the club's official website.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
