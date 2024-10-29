Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The USL Championship announced today the league's Team of the Week for Regular Season week 34, with midfielder Bruno Lapa earning the honor.

Lapa notched his seventh Team of the Week nod with a pair of assists in 901 FC's 3-2 victory over No. 1 seed New Mexico United to rise into a top four finish for the third consecutive year. Lapa also completed 13 of 14 passes and won three of four duels as Memphis secured a home playoff game.

Lapa is tied with fellow Brazilian Marlon for the club lead in both goals (11) and assists (5) and finished the regular season with 73 chances created, third most in the USL Championship.

Memphis 901 FC will host Orange County SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals at AutoZone Park this Saturday, November 2 at 1 p.m. CT. Tickets are available now on the club's official website.

