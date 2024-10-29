Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The USL Championship announced today the league's Team of the Week for Regular Season week 34, with midfielder Bruno Lapa earning the honor.
Lapa notched his seventh Team of the Week nod with a pair of assists in 901 FC's 3-2 victory over No. 1 seed New Mexico United to rise into a top four finish for the third consecutive year. Lapa also completed 13 of 14 passes and won three of four duels as Memphis secured a home playoff game.
Lapa is tied with fellow Brazilian Marlon for the club lead in both goals (11) and assists (5) and finished the regular season with 73 chances created, third most in the USL Championship.
Memphis 901 FC will host Orange County SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals at AutoZone Park this Saturday, November 2 at 1 p.m. CT. Tickets are available now on the club's official website.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 29, 2024
- Crisostomo Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- James Chambers and Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Week for Week 34 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- St Clair, Booth Net USL Championship Team of the Week 34 Honors in Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Memphis 901 FC
- LouCity's PA Voice, McGarvey, Reflects as a 10-Year Run Closes - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis 901 FC Stories
- Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday, October 28
- Memphis 901 FC Secures Home Playoff Match with 3-2 Victory Over New Mexico United
- Home Playoff Match on the Line as 901 FC Travels to New Mexico
- Memphis 901 FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC to Stay in Hunt for Top Four Finish