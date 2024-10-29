Crisostomo Earns Team of the Week Honors

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for the final week of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Danny Crisostomo earning a spot for his performances in the club's matches against Hartford Athletic and Indy Eleven.

Last week, the Rowdies snapped a four-match losing streak with a 2-2 draw against Hartford Athletic and secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Indy Eleven to close the regular season. Crisostomo started and played every minute in both matches for the Rowdies.

The 27-year-old midfielder also netted his first goal of the season, burying a shot to the bottom right corner in the 25th minute of last Saturday's matchup against Indy. Crisostomo put in a strong shift overall versus Indy as he completed 38 of 40 passes overall, 2 of 2 dribbles, and recorded two interceptions and three recoveries.

Crisostomo joined the Rowdies in the offseason following several seasons with Los Angeles FC in MLS. He has become a stalwart in the middle of the field during his first season in Tampa Bay, playing 2,263 minutes in 27 starts and four additional appearances off the bench in the regular season.

The Rowdies open the playoffs this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in an Eastern Conference Quarterfinal showdown against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+ and fans are encouraged to join the Rowdies official watch party at Colony Grill in Downtown St. Petersburg.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 34

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The Championship Golden Glove winner recorded a six-save shutout in the Hounds' 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC as the side sealed its place in the postseason on the final day of the regular season.

D - Ryan Doghman, Orange County SC: The left back notched the first two-goal game of his career in OCSC's 3-2 victory against Hartford Athletic and had four shots and one chance created overall while making four clearances and three recoveries defensively.

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC: The New Zealand international recorded a pair of assists in LouCity's 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC and completed 29 of 32 passes overall while recording four clearances and four recoveries defensively.

D - Harvey St. Clair, FC Tulsa: St. Clair recorded one assist and three chances created in Tulsa's 2-1 win against Monterey Bay F.C. and won 10 of 13 ground duels while recording five clearances and eight recoveries defensively.

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC: Lapa recorded a pair of assists to lead Memphis to a 3-2 victory on the road at New Mexico United and completed 13 of 14 passes overall while winning 3 of 4 duels and 1 of 1 tackle defensively as 901 FC secured a home playoff game.

M - Zach Herivaux, Rhode Island FC: The Haitian international recorded a pair of assists in Rhode Island's victory against Miami FC and completed 2 of 3 dribbles while recording four interceptions and seven recoveries defensively.

M - Danny Crisostomo, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Crisostomo scored the second goal in the Rowdies' 3-0 victory against Indy Eleven on Saturday night and completed 38 of 40 passes overall while completing 2 of 2 dribbles and recording two interceptions and three recoveries.

M - Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Mertz recorded the assist on the Hounds' opening goal in its 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC, created five chances and completed 23 of 25 passes overall while recording one interception and two recoveries defensively.

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC: Williams recorded the first hat trick in Rhode Island's history and also notched an assist in the club's victory against Miami FC while recording four shots overall and completing 12 of 17 passes.

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC: Harris scored a pair of first-half goals and had seven shots overall while winning 2 of 2 tackles and making seven recoveries in LouCity's 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC.

F - Tabort Etaka Preston, Birmingham Legion FC: The Cameroonian winger scored twice in Legion's victory against Oakland Roots SC and completed 16 of 20 passes overall while winning 3 of 4 tackles and making three recoveries defensively.

Coach - James Chambers, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Chambers' side earned a second consecutive 1-0 road victory with a late winner against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference entering the postseason.

Bench - Christian Herrera (COS), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Paco Craig (NC), Andrew Booth (TUL), Kobe Hernandez-Foster (BHM), Noah Fuson (RI), Ben Morris (DET)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.