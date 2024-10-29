James Chambers and Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Week for Week 34

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that James Chambers has been named to Team of the Week and Christian Herrera to Team of the Week bench for week 34 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

With Chambers earning two wins on the road, one against Monterey Bay & the other against Sacramento Republic, he secured the Switchbacks a home playoff match for the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The Switchbacks earned 2nd place in the Western Conference, setting a new club record.

Herrera had an incredible night as well on Saturday, earning his 10th clean sheet of the regular season. Against Sacramento Republic FC, he had two massive saves as well as two clearances, ending the game at 1-0.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 34

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Ryan Doghman, Orange County SC

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC

D - Harvey St. Clair, FC Tulsa

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC

M - Zach Herivaux, Rhode Island FC

M - Danny Crisostomo, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC - Player of the Week

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC

F - Tabort Etaka Preston, Birmingham Legion FC

Coach - James Chambers, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Bench - Christian Herrera (COS), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Paco Craig (NC), Andrew Booth (TUL), Kobe Hernandez-Foster (BHM), Noah Fuson (RI), Ben Morris (DET)

The Switchbacks now sit at #2 in the Western Conference with 52 points and have earned a home playoff match. That match will take place this Saturday November 2nd, at home at Weidner Field against Oakland Roots SC. Please head to our website for tickets to that match.

