St Clair, Booth Net USL Championship Team of the Week 34 Honors in Season Finale

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa made strong closing remarks in its season finale, with defender Harvey St Clair and midfielder Andrew Booth notching USL Championship Team of the Week 34 honors, the league announced Tuesday.

St Clair earned his first start on the Team of the Week after reaching the bench in Week 23, while Booth notched a bench nod, after a Week 1 starting selection with Miami FC.

The pair highlighted FC Tulsa's 2-1 triumph over Monterey Bay F.C. that saw FC Tulsa close the season with 38 points. St Clair led the team in touches (65) en route to 10 of 13 ground duels won, three chances created and a match-high seven crosses. St Clair's nifty playmaking set up the opening goal in the 10th minute with a free kick from the right sideline to Alexis Souahy, who volleyed it in from the center of the box.

Booth doubled FC Tulsa's lead in the 31st minute, firing a shot past goalkeeper Carlos Herrera from the right wing off an Owen Damm layoff from the center of the 18-yard box. Booth's scoring affair came full circle on Saturday, as he scored in both his season-opener with Miami FC and season-finale match over the weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 34

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The Championship Golden Glove winner recorded a six-save shutout in the Hounds' 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC as the side sealed its place in the postseason on the final day of the regular season.

D - Ryan Doghman, Orange County SC: The left back notched the first two-goal game of his career in OCSC's 3-2 victory against Hartford Athletic and had four shots and one chance created overall while making four clearances and three recoveries defensively.

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC: The New Zealand international recorded a pair of assists in LouCity's 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC and completed 29 of 32 passes overall while recording four clearances and four recoveries defensively.

D - Harvey St Clair, FC Tulsa: St Clair recorded one assist and three chances created in Tulsa's 2-1 win against Monterey Bay F.C. and won 10 of 13 ground duels while recording five clearances and eight recoveries defensively.

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC: Lapa recorded a pair of assists to lead Memphis to a 3-2 victory on the road at New Mexico United and completed 13 of 14 passes overall while winning 3 of 4 duels and 1 of 1 tackle defensively as 901 FC secured a home playoff game.

M - Zach Herivaux, Rhode Island FC: The Haitian international recorded a pair of assists in Rhode Island's victory against Miami FC and completed 2 of 3 dribbles while recording four interceptions and seven recoveries defensively.

M - Danny Crisostomo, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Crisostomo scored the opening goal in the Rowdies' 3-0 victory against Indy Eleven on Saturday night and completed 38 of 40 passes overall while completing 2 of 2 dribbles and recording two interceptions and three recoveries.

M - Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Mertz recorded the assist on the Hounds' opening goal in its 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC, created five chances and completed 23 of 25 passes overall while recording one interception and two recoveries defensively.

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC: Williams recorded the first hat trick in Rhode Island's

history and also notched an assist in the club's victory against Miami FC while recording four shots overall and completing 12 of 17 passes.

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC: Harris scored a pair of first-half goals and had seven shots overall while winning 2 of 2 tackles and making seven recoveries in LouCity's 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC.

F - Tabort Etaka Preston, Birmingham Legion FC: The Cameroonian winger scored twice in Legion's victory against Oakland Roots SC and completed 16 of 20 passes overall while winning 3 of 4 tackles and making three recoveries defensively.

Coach - James Chambers, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Chambers' side earned a second consecutive 1-0 road victory with a late winner against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference entering the postseason.

Bench - Christian Herrera (COS), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Paco Craig (NC), Andrew Booth (TUL), Kobe Hernandez-Foster (BHM), Noah Fuson (RI), Ben Morris (DET)

FC Tulsa Team of the Week Selections:

Week 2: Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef (bench)

Week 5: Alexis Souahy, Justin Portillo, Edwin Laszo

Week 6: Patrick Seagrist (bench)

Week 9: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 14: Diogo Pacheco and Owen Damm

Week 16: Phillip Goodrum (bench)

Week 19: Johan Peñaranda

Week 22: Mario Sanchez (coach), Edwin Laszo and Philip Goodrum (bench)

Week 23: Harvey St Clair (bench)

Week 25: Edwin Laszo, Alexis Souahy

Week 34: Harvey St Clair, Andrew Booth (bench)

