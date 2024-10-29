Tabort Etaka and Hernandez-Foster Selected to Team of the Week

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC forward Tabort Etaka

Birmingham Legion FC forward Tabort Etaka

TAMPA, Fla. - For the fourth time this season, Birmingham Legion FC finds itself with multiple representatives on the USL Championship Team of the Week. The league announced on Tuesday that forward Preston Tabort Etaka and midfielder Kobe Hernandez-Foster both received the honors for Week 34, following their stellar performances in a 5-0 win at Oakland Roots SC to conclude the season.

With a pair of first half goals grabbing the headlines - including a beautiful 21st minute bending strike that is currently up for USL-C Goal of the Week - Tabort Etaka makes his Team of the Week debut in 2024 after also leading Birmingham with six touches in the opposition's box, while tallying an 80% passing rate and winning three tackles. It was also second consecutive match in which the 26-year-old from Cameroon started and played the full 90 minutes.

Hernandez-Foster's entrance marks the second time this season that he has received Team of the Week accolades. Only making his way into the starting lineup on Saturday after an illness sidelined Rida Zouhir, the young midfielder was unfazed by the late change. A focal point in the middle of the pitch, Hernandez-Foster provided the assist on Tabort Etaka's opening goal of the match en route to completing 37 of his 43 passes, including a team-high 15 passes in the final third.

Rhode Island FC forward JJ Williams was voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first hat trick in club history in his side's victory against Miami FC. The Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

WIth Tabort Etaka and Hernandez-Foster's selections, week 34 marks the 13th occasion that a Legion FC player has been named to USL-C Team of the Week this season. A great run of form saw Zouhir receive the honors in Week 33, 31 and 30. Stefano Pinho, Tyler Pasher, Matt Van Oekel and Head Coach Tom Soehn were named in Week 21, Derek Dodson in Week 19, with Pasher, Alex Crognale and Dawson McCartney in Week 16. AJ Paterson and Pasher again were tabbed for Week 13, while Enzo Martinez was named to both the Week 10 and 9 teams. Hernandez-Foster saw his first selection come in Week 6 and Van Oekel began the team's run in Week 1.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 34

GK - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The Championship Golden Glove winner recorded a six-save shutout in the Hounds' 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC as the side sealed its place in the postseason on the final day of the regular season.

D - Ryan Doghman, Orange County SC: The left back notched the first two-goal game of his career in OCSC's 3-2 victory against Hartford Athletic and had four shots and one chance created overall while making four clearances and three recoveries defensively.

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC: The New Zealand international recorded a pair of assists in LouCity's 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC and completed 29 of 32 passes overall while recording four clearances and four recoveries defensively.

D - Harvey St. Clair, FC Tulsa: St. Clair recorded one assist and three chances created in Tulsa's 2-1 win against Monterey Bay F.C. and won 10 of 13 ground duels while recording five clearances and eight recoveries defensively.

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC: Lapa recorded a pair of assists to lead Memphis to a 3-2 victory on the road at New Mexico United and completed 13 of 14 passes overall while winning 3 of 4 duels and 1 of 1 tackle defensively as 901 FC secured a home playoff game.

M - Zach Herivaux, Rhode Island FC: The Haitian international recorded a pair of assists in Rhode Island's victory against Miami FC and completed 2 of 3 dribbles while recording four interceptions and seven recoveries defensively.

M - Danny Crisostomo, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Crisostomo scored the opening goal in the Rowdies' 3-0 victory against Indy Eleven on Saturday night and completed 38 of 40 passes overall while completing 2 of 2 dribbles and recording two interceptions and three recoveries.

M - Robbie Mertz, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Mertz recorded the assist on the Hounds' opening goal in its 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC, created five chances and completed 23 of 25 passes overall while recording one interception and two recoveries defensively.

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC: Williams recorded the first hat trick in Rhode Island's history and also notched an assist in the club's victory against Miami FC while recording four shots overall and completing 12 of 17 passes.

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC: Harris scored a pair of first-half goals and had seven shots overall while winning 2 of 2 tackles and making seven recoveries in LouCity's 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC.

F - Preston Tabort Etaka, Birmingham Legion FC: The Cameroonian winger scored twice in Legion's victory against Oakland Roots SC and completed 16 of 20 passes overall while winning 3 of 4 tackles and making three recoveries defensively.

Coach - James Chambers, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Chambers' side earned a second consecutive 1-0 road victory with a late winner against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference entering the postseason.

Bench - Christian Herrera (COS), Jojea Kwizera (RI), Paco Craig (NC), Andrew Booth (TUL), Kobe Hernandez-Foster (BHM), Noah Fuson (RI), Ben Morris (DET)

Images from this story

