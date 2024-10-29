Join Republic FC for Playoff Watch Party at Urban Roots

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This Friday, as Republic FC players and coaches are in Sin City for a Western Conference Quarterfinal contest against Las Vegas Lights FC, fans are invited to join the club for a watch party at Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., fans can gather at the midtown brewery and take advantage of the night's drink special: $6 cans of Hat Trick IPA, custom-brewed as a collaboration between Republic FC and Urban Roots. Cap City Crew will be on hand to get everyone ready for the action with trivia, promo gear, and fun giveaways.

The match will kick off from Cashman Field at 7:30 p.m. and fans can catch all the action on the big screen in the barrel room.

The club's 2024 playoff campaign is the kickoff to a new partnership with Sentivo Vineyards & Winery. "We are excited to be this year's presenting partner of the club's playoff journey, and we look forward to celebrating the spirit of teamwork and Republic FC's pursuit of its next Championship alongside our fans and the entire community," said Jimmy Pierson, Proprietor of Sentivo Vineyards & Winery. "This partnership not only amplifies our brand's presence but also allows us to contribute to the wonderful atmosphere of local sports and community engagement."

For more information on the 2024 postseason, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Playoffs.

Details

Date: Friday, November 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. (kickoff at 7:30 p.m.)

Location: Urban Roots Brewery & Smoke Hous2 (1322 V St, Sacramento)

