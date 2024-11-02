Memphis 901 FC's Season Ends with 1-0 Loss to Orange County in Western Conference Semifinal

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, Tenn. - Memphis 901 FC 's 2024 season came to a close with a 1-0 extra time loss to Orange County in the USL Championship Western Conference Semifinal at AutoZone Park on Saturday.

Playing with 10 men for over 40 minutes, Memphis held firm on the defensive end until the visitors found the game winner with five minutes left in the match. The defeat marks the first home loss for 901 FC since April 20, snapping a 13-match undefeated streak at AutoZone Park.

The two clubs engaged in a tightly contested match which shifted after Lucas Turci was shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute. Orange County grabbed control with Memphis playing a man down. Despite a strong defensive effort, the visitors cracked the scoring open with a header in the 116th minute.

901 FC reached their third consecutive top-four finish powered by the top attack in the Western Conference.

Memphis 901 FC will return to AutoZone Park for its seventh season in 2025. Season ticket deposits are available now on the club's official website.

