Orange County SC Moves on to the Western Conference Semifinals Powered by Powers' Late Winner

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

It took nearly two hours for 6-seed Orange County SC to find their first goal of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, presented by Terminix, but nobody seemed to mind when defender Dillon Powers scored his 116th minute winner over 3-seed Memphis 901 FC that secured the County Boys' place in the Western Conference Semifinals. The victory extended Orange County SC's unbeaten streak to nine matches, including seven clean sheets.

The Black and Orange nearly started the game lightning quick, when they earned a free kick on the left side of the pitch in a dangerous position. Midfielder Seth Casiple whipped in a ball that fell to forward Bryce Jamison near the top of the box. The Atlanta native struck on the half volley, beat goalkeeper Tyler Deric, but saw his strike ring off the right post and out.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler's best save of the first half came on a long-range effort from Bruno Lapa in the 32nd minute. The Brazilian's right-footed effort knuckled and dipped on Shutler, but he was still able to make the save.

After the two sides headed into the locker room tied, both teams earned chances quickly after the restart. Memphis had the half's first chance on a free kick on the left side of the box. Forward Noe Meza struck with his right foot destined for the top corner, but Shutler tipped it up and over the bar.

Orange County SC countered with a chance of their own in the 63rd minute. Forward Cameron Dunbar played a perfectly weighted ball for the overlapping defender Ryan Doghman. Doghman cut back on his right foot and fired from the top of the box that was saved at full stretch by Deric.

The match took a turn in the 79th minute after Memphis substitute Lucas Turci received his second yellow card and match ejection after a hard foul on midfielder Chris Hegardt. The home side went down to 10 men for the rest of the match and the match began to shift in favor of the Black and Orange.

Captain Markus Nakkim stepped up to take the ensuing free kick in the 80th minute just outside the box, but his effort just went wide of the right post.

Neither side could find a winner in regulation, so the teams headed into extra time, with the County Boys still up a man. They found the first chance of the extra time period in the first half through substitute Christian Sorto. Memphis attempted to clear defender Owen Lambe's corner kick, but it fell to Sorto who struck cleanly on the volley. His strike was just barely kept out by Deric.

Even after all their efforts, the reality of penalties began to loom as the teams were still scoreless in the 116th minute. Until, Lambe found Dunbar off a short corner. Dunbar turned and played a ball into the box that Powers rose highest to nod home and put the Black and Orange ahead with just minutes to go.

Shutler kept the County Boys ahead in the dying moments when Memphis broke on the counterattack. Substitute Panos Armenakas played a cross into the box that substitute Dylan Borczak headed on frame, but Shutler pushed it around the post at a full stretch.

Orange County SC now awaits the winner of the other Quarterfinal on their side between the 2-seed Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and 7-seed Oakland Roots SC. Information about the Western Conference Semifinal will be released in the coming days. Keep it locked on our social channels to stay up to date! #OurCountyOurTime

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Defender Dillon Powers scored his first goal of the season, OCSC's first goal of the postseason. It is his first USL Championship Playoff goal.

Midfielder Cameron Dunbar provided his fifth assist of the season in all competitions, his first USL Championship Playoff assist.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler recorded five saves tonight and has now made 103 saves in all competitions.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF EXTRA TIME FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 1 1

MEM 0 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

116' Dillon Powers - 1st USL-C Playoffs (Assist Cameron Dunbar, 1st USL-C Playoffs)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

52' Owen Lambe

58' Seth Casiple

82' Markus Nakkim

100' Christian Sorto

112' Ben Norris

MEMPHIS 901 FC

5' Akeem Ward

55' Memphis bench

64' Leston Paul

68' Lucas Turci

79' Lucas Turci - RED

82' Bruno Lapa

88' Memphis bench

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Markus Nakkim (C), Dillon Powers, Ryan Doghman; Seth Casiple (Ben Norris 90'), Ashish Chattha (Ashton Miles 118'), Chris Hegardt (Christian Sorto 86'), Bryce Jamison (Ben Barjolo 112'); Ethan Zubak (Thomas Amang 86'), Cameron Dunbar

Unused subs: Juan Santana (GK); Pedro Guimaraes

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 56% | Shots: 24 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 14 | Fouls: 24 | Offsides: 2 |

MEMPHIS 901 FC LINEUP:

Tyler Deric (GK); Oscar Jiménez (Lucas Turci 45'), Walid Yacoubou, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Akeem Ward (Dyan Borczak 46'), Samuel Careaga, Zachary Duncan (Nighte Pickering 101'), Leston Paul (C), Bruno Lapa (Panos Armenakas 105'), Noe Meza (Carson Vom Steeg 82'), Jon Bakero (Marlon 76')

Unused subs: Triston Henry (GK)

Head Coach: Stephen Glass

Possession: 44% | Shots: 20 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 22 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC @ Memphis 901 FC

2024 USL Championship Playoffs | Western Conference Quarterfinals

Date: November 2, 2024

Venue: AutoZone Park

