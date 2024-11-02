Sacramento Republic FC Falls to Las Vegas Lights FC Friday

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's 2024 campaign came to a close on Friday night as the Indomitable Club fell to Las Vegas Lights in the Western Conference Quarterfinal. After 120 scoreless minutes, a penalty shootout would ultimately decide the victor.

Republic FC had the first opportunity of the night as a recycled corner kick popped out to Jared Timmer. He sent a cross to the far post where Trevor Amann rose above the defender to head the ball to Kieran Phillips in front of goal, but the Englishman's header went right at goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena.

Minutes later, Las Vegas' Charlie Adams gave the hosts their first chance with a free kick that was curling towards the back post, but Danny Vitiello made the leap to push the ball over the crossbar.

Aldair Sanchez tried his luck later in the half after Nick Ross was taken down inside the half-circle to set up a chance for Trevor Amann. The Las Vegas wall blocked the initial shot before the ball fell for Sanchez who put in a strong shot from just outside the box, but the attempt went just above the target.

Las Vegas nearly found the opening goal on the other side of the break when a clearance slipped through Sacramento's backline. As Lee Desmond slid in to intercept the cross, the clearance was re-directed on goal, but fortunately Danny Vitiello was there to keep the ball out of the net.

As regulation time ticked down, Lights put numbers forward and a headed clearance came out for Gennaro Nigro and the second-half sub sent in a strong, low shot through traffic, but Danny Vitiello saw it the entire way and made the save to send the contest to extra time. The two sides continued to trade chances through two extra time periods. Las Vegas' Coleman Gannon would have the final opportunity of the night in the 119th minute with a shot from inside the 18-yard box, but Vitiello would come up clutch and direct the shot to bounce off the post.

The goalkeepers opened the penalty shootout combining for five consecutive saves before Las Vegas converted the first for either side in the third round. Nick Ross and Luis Felipe found the back of the net in Republic FC's final two attempts, but Las Vegas matched them and finished the shootout with a 3-2 advantage.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 (2) - 0 (3) Las Vegas Lights FC

USL Championship Western Conference Quarterfinals

Cashman Field - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 1, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; LV - none

Penalty Shootout Summary: SAC - Justin Portillo (saved), Damia Viader (saved), Russell Cicerone (saved), Nick Ross (good), Luis Felipe (good); LV - Khori Bennett (saved), Jean-Claude Ngando (saved), Coleman Gannon (good), Grayson Doody (good), Valentin Noel (good)

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Nick Ross (caution) 86'; LV - Valentin Noel (caution) 39'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Chibi Ukaegbu, Jared Timmer (Shane Wiedt 120'), Aldair Sanchez, Luis Felipe, Justin Portillo, Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone, Trevor Amann, Kieran Phillips (Damia Viader 71')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Conor Donovan, Harvey Neville, Jonathan Ricketts, Cristian Parano

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 4, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 5

Las Vegas Lights FC: Reiki Arozarena, Gennaro Nigro, Ousman Jabang, Joe Hafferty, Shawn Smart (Grayson Doody 77'), Charlie Adams (C) (Elias Gartig 77'), Jean-Claude Ngando, Christian Pinzon (Coleman Gannon 77'), Valentin Noel, Soloman Asante (Joe Gyau 97'), Khori Bennett

Unused Substitutes: Nicholas Ammeter, Andre Fortune, Vaughn Covil

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 3, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 0

