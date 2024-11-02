Louisville City FC Edges North Carolina FC, 3-2

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - North Carolina FC fell, 3-2, against top-seeded Louisville City FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship playoffs.

Oalex Anderson broke the game open in the 11', heading home a corner from Mikey Maldonado. Corner kicks have been a consistent source of offense for NCFC, with both goals in the regular season finale coming from corners or a recycled ball following a corner.

The lead was short lived, however, as Amadou Dia latched onto a cross from Taylor Davila in the 20' to level the score for Louisville and Davila gave the hosts the lead in the 24'. Adrien Perez added to the host's lead in the 54'.

Bryce Washington put NCFC back within one in stoppage time, but the No.8 seed couldn't find a late equalizer.

Box Score:

NCFC (3-4-3): Jake McGuire; Lamar Batista, Paco Craig ©, Bryce Washington; Ezra Armstrong, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin, Rafa Mentzingen; Louis Perez, Evan Conway, Oalex Anderson.

LOU (3-4-3): Damian Las; Kyle Adams ©, Wes Charpie, Sean Totsch; Amadou Dia, Elijah Wynder, Taylor Davila, Aiden McFadden; Ray Serrano, Wilson Harris, Adrien Perez.

Score:

NCFC: 2

LOU: 3

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 11' (M. Maldonado), B. Washington - 90' + 4' (M. Maldonado)

LOU: A. Dia - 20' (T. Davila), T. Davila - 24', A. Perez - 54' (R. Serrano)

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Batista - 59'

LOU: W. Charpie - 90' + 3', K. Adams - 90' + 4'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

LOU: -

