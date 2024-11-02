Oakland Roots Fall 0-2 in Opening Playoff Round.

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks pushed forward consistently from the start, while the Oakland Roots maintained a disciplined, organized formation that successfully kept Colorado Springs from posing a significant threat for the first 30 minutes.

Just as Oakland began building momentum, the first big opportunity of the game went to the Switchbacks. A well-placed corner kick required a crucial save from Roots goalkeeper Paul Blanchette, keeping the score level at 0-0.

Colorado Springs broke the deadlock in the 41st minute after a couple of deflections slipped through Oakland's back line, allowing Jairo Henriquez to capitalize with an easy finish, giving the home side a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of the Switchbacks as both teams headed into the halftime break, with Colorado Springs holding onto the lead after a tense first half.

In the 56th minute, Colorado Springs were awarded a penalty kick, which Ronaldo Damus calmly slotted into the side netting, extending the home team's lead to 2-0.

Head Coach Gavin Glinton made multiple substitutions following the second goal, hoping to find a way back into the game.

Colorado Springs maintained control of the game until the final whistle, as Oakland's season came to an end following the 2-0 defeat in Colorado Springs.

Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

USL Championship Playoffs | November 2, 2024

Venue: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Kickoff: 5:00 PM PT

Weather: 58 degrees, sunny

SCORELINE:

COS: 2

OAK: 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

COS: Jairo Henriquez 41'

COS: Ronaldo Damus 55'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

COS: Tyreek Magee 49' (yellow)

OAK: Gagi Margvelashvili 55' (yellow)

OAK: Camden Riley 64' (yellow)

COS: Yosuke Hanya 70' (yellow)

COS: Quenzi Huerman 79' (yellow)

COS: Aidan Rocha 80' (yellow)

OAK: Memo Diaz 90+' (yellow)

OAK: Baboucarr Njie 90+' (yellow)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Paul Blanchette, Baboucarr Njie, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Memo Diaz, Camden Riley (Dom Dwyer), Rafael Baca (Irakoze Donasiyano), Justin Rasmussen (Trayvone Reid), Daniel Gomez, Luis Sinisterra (Ilya Alekseev), Johnny Rodriguez

Unused subs: Niall Logue, Miche-Naider Chéry, Tim Syrel

Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corner Kicks: 3 | Fouls: 9 | Offside: 1 |

COLORADO SPRINGS LINEUP: Chirsitain Herrera, Matt Mahoney, Aidan Rocha, Matt Real, Duke Lacroix, Zach Zandi, Speedy Williams, Tyreek Magee (Quenzi Huerman), Yosuke Hanya (Aidan Rocha), Ronaldo Damus (Justin Dhillon), Jairo Henriquez (Juan Tejada)

Unused subs: Joe Rice, Delentz Pierre, Koa Santos,

Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 5 | Fouls: 7 | Offside: 1 |

